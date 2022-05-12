Multiple Michigan connections in 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot

The 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame balloting is officially open, with many University of Michigan athletic connections appearing on the ballot. Voters have until May 22 to cast their ballots, which can be found on the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame website. Below are instructions for placing your ballot: Each Finalist should be voted on a scale of 1-10 with “10” being the highest score and “1” being the lowest score allowed. The number “0” is NOT an option. If a voter leaves the line blank then that is considered as an abstention with no vote being cast. This action will result in this vote not being counted when calculating that Finalist’s total average score. Therefore, if a voter feels strongly that a particular Finalist is not worthy of election to the MSHOF they should give a score of “1”. Further, there are NO restrictions on any single voter as to how many Finalists they wish to give a particular score of 1-10. They may give as many 10’s, 9’s or any other number 1-10 etc. as they wish throughout each category. Also, there is no requirement to give any Finalist a 10, or a 9, etc. except NO “0”. It is entirely up to the voter to determine the worthiness of each Finalist’s election to the MSHOF. Finalists with connections to U-M, including bios from the MSHOF are included below:

Larry Foote

Graduated from Pershing High School before excelling at the University of Michigan where he was a two-time first-team All-Big-Ten football selection, a first-team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Foote was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (128th overall) in the 2002 NFL Draft and would go on to have a 13-year NFL career with Pittsburgh (11 years), Arizona (1 Year) and Detroit (1 year). Foote is a three-time Super Bowl champion, twice as a player (XL and XLIII) and once as an assistant coach.

Derrick Alexander

Born in Detroit, excelled in football at Detroit Benedictine High School and was a star wide receiver & kick returner at the University of Michigan from 1989-93. In junior season (1992) caught 50 passes for 740 yards and 11 TDs and returned two punts for touchdowns. Named an All-American. His 11 TDs in a season is seventh best. His 22 career TDs is sixth-best and his four punt return TDs are tied for second-most in UM history. Played nine NFL seasons with 417 receptions for 6,971 yards and 40 TDs.

Meryl Davis & Charlie White

Meryl Davis and Charlie White are American Ice Dancers. They were both born in Royal Oak and attended the University of Michigan. They are the longest-lasting Ice Dancing team in the United States. They are the 2014 Olympic champions, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist, two-time world champions, five-time Grand Prix Final champions, three-time Four Continents champions and six-time U.S. national champions. They also won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics. The pair were inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating HOF in 2020.

Jim Harbaugh

Started high school at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School before finishing in California. He returned to Michigan to attend the University of Michigan and play football for Bo Schembechler from 1983-86. Harbaugh would win the starting quarterback job in his sophomore season and would maintain the job through the remainder of his career, helping the Wolverines achieve 10-1-1 and 11-2 records his final two seasons. Harbaugh would finish third in the Heisman voting in his senior season as well as being named an All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year. He would go on to a 14-year NFL career with six teams before embarking on his coaching career. He led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, and Michigan to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Drew Henson

Raised in Brighton, earned All-State honors in football, baseball and basketball at Brighton High School. At graduation, Henson was second all-time in Michigan high school history in passing yards (5,662) and touchdowns (52). In baseball, a four-time All-State selection, and remains the Michigan high school record holder in home runs (70), RBIs (290), runs (259), hits (257), doubles (68), grand slams (10) and walks (129). The home runs, RBIs and run totals were also National records. Was a standout quarterback at the University of Michigan before embarking upon a professional career that included playing both MLB and NFL games. As a high school student, Henson was a 1998 MSHOF Tomorrow’s Winners Award recipient.

Jake Long

Born in Lapeer and was a three-sport star at Lapeer East High School. Four-year starter at the University of Michigan at Offensive Tackle. In 2006 and 2007, he earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, as well as First-Team All-American accolades in both seasons. Helped U of M win the Big Ten Championship in 2004. Selected first overall by Miami in the 2008 NFL draft and would go on to a nine-year NFL career.

Jennie Ritter

Born in Dexter, excelled in softball at Dexter High School, before taking her skills to the University of Michigan, becoming one of the best softball players in school history. A key player in leading UM to a 65-7 record and an NCAA championship in 2005. Named 2005 USA Softball Player of the Year, a two-time first-team All-American (2005, 2006). Graduated with career records in six pitching categories and still ranks top five in wins (98), strikeouts (1,205), shutouts (43), no-hitters (five) and innings pitched (835).

Chris Webber

Born in Detroit, attended Detroit Country Day, led the basketball team to three consecutive state championships, named the National High School Basketball Player of the Year and Michigan's Mr. Basketball in 1991. He was a part of a recruiting class called the "Fab Five" and helped lead the University of Michigan to two National Championship appearances. Named the National Freshman of the Year in 1992 and a consensus first-team All-American as a sophomore. Selected #1 in the 1993 NBA Draft by Orlando and would go on to a 15-year NBA career. Elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

John Beilein