With the season right around the corner, with football fast approaching, outlets across the country are pushing out their final preseason lists before toe meets leather. ESPN released its top 100 players in college football list this week, with multiple Michigan players appearing. Below is where each player landed on the list, including ESPN's reasoning.

No. 7 Blake Corum

Corum, a driving force for Michigan's drive to a second straight Big Ten title and CFP berth, was a Doak Walker finalist, unanimous All-American and Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2022 (1,463 rushing yards and 18 TDs). He had eight straight 100-yard rushing games from Sept. 24 through Nov. 19 last season.

No. 17 Donovan Edwards

Edwards had 991 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. He established a career-high 216 rushing yards in Michigan's 45-23 victory at Ohio State last year. He rushed for over 100 yards five times last season.

No. 19 Zak Zinter

A member of Michigan's offensive line that won a second straight Joe Moore Award (best offensive line in the country), Zinter was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022. The Wolverines rushed for 238.9 yards per game, fifth in the FBS.

No. 39 J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy was a Davey O'Brien semifinalist in 2022 with 2,719 passing yards and 22 passing TDs, helping pilot Michigan to a second straight College Football Playoff appearance. He added 306 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. He threw for a career-high 343 yards in the Wolverines' loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

No. 55 Will Johnson

Johnson finished second on the Wolverines with three interceptions. He had a career-high eight tackles in Michigan's decisive 45-23 victory at Ohio State while picking off two passes in a 43-22 victory over Purdue as the program claimed a second straight Big Ten title. Johnson was part of a secondary that ended the year sixth in the Big Ten in passing defense (191.8 YPG).

No. 56 Junior Colson