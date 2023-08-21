Multiple Wolverines appear on AP's Preseason All-America Teams
With the season approaching, the time has come for the preseason All-America team selections.
As is customary, the AP released its All-America teams on Monday with multiple Wolverines appearing on the first and second teams.
Here's how it breaks down.
The first team features running back Blake Corum and guard Zak Zinter, who elected to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Ann Arbor for one more season.
On second team, sophomore defensive back Will Johnson has been named on the defense.
