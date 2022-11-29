Multiple Wolverines earn defense, special teams All-Big Ten honors
Multiple Michigan football players on defense and special teams have earned All-Big Ten honors from the media and coaches. The Big Ten Conference held its awards show for the defense and special teams on Tuesday and multiple Wolverines made the list.
Defensive linemen Mike Morris and Mazi Smith as well as kicker Jake Moody were consensus first-team players in the conference. With A.J. Henning the only consensus second-team player as a return specialist.
Here's how the honors broke down:
All-Big Ten Honors Defense (Coaches)
First team: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith
Second team: Junior Colson, D.J. Turner
Third team: Michael Barrett
Honorable Mentions: Gemon Green, Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil
All-Big Ten Honors Defense (Media)
First team: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith
Third team: Junior Colson, D.J. Turner
Honorable Mentions: Gemon Green, Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins, Makari Paige, Michael Barrett, Mike Sainristil, Rod Moore
All-Big Ten Honors Special Teams (Coaches and Media)
First team: Jake Moody
Second team: A.J. Henning
