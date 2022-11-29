News More News
Multiple Wolverines earn defense, special teams All-Big Ten honors

Multiple Michigan football players on defense and special teams have earned All-Big Ten honors from the media and coaches. The Big Ten Conference held its awards show for the defense and special teams on Tuesday and multiple Wolverines made the list.

Defensive linemen Mike Morris and Mazi Smith as well as kicker Jake Moody were consensus first-team players in the conference. With A.J. Henning the only consensus second-team player as a return specialist.

Here's how the honors broke down:

All-Big Ten Honors Defense (Coaches)

First team: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith

Second team: Junior Colson, D.J. Turner

Third team: Michael Barrett

Honorable Mentions: Gemon Green, Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil

All-Big Ten Honors Defense (Media)

First team: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith

Third team: Junior Colson, D.J. Turner

Honorable Mentions: Gemon Green, Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins, Makari Paige, Michael Barrett, Mike Sainristil, Rod Moore

All-Big Ten Honors Special Teams (Coaches and Media)

First team: Jake Moody

Second team: A.J. Henning

