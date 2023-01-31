Pro Football Focus released its annual list of its top 101 players in college football for the particular season which saw multiple Michigan players make the list with one player, in particular, making a strong case to be the top player on said list.

The Wolverines featured three players on the list in Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi and Will Johnson.

Below is where each player ranked and the reasoning behind the decision.

No. 2 Blake Corum

While Williams brought home the coveted stiff-arm trophy, there’s a serious case to be made that Corum deserved the award. His 95.9 grade was the fourth-best PFF’s seen from a Power Five player since we began charting college football in 2014.

No. 34 Olu Oluwatimi

Oluwatimi won the Outland Trophy this season as the best interior lineman in college football. The Virginia transfer earned an 83.0 run-blocking grade — a top-five mark in the country among centers. He also didn’t allow a sack all season.

No. 56 Will Johnson

Johnson was a top-20 recruit coming out of high school and showed this past season that he should’ve been rated even higher. The true freshman earned a 91.1 grade in man coverage to lead all Power Five cornerbacks, and his three interceptions in man tied for seventh in the country.