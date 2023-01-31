Multiple Wolverines make Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2022 list
Pro Football Focus released its annual list of its top 101 players in college football for the particular season which saw multiple Michigan players make the list with one player, in particular, making a strong case to be the top player on said list.
The Wolverines featured three players on the list in Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi and Will Johnson.
Below is where each player ranked and the reasoning behind the decision.
No. 2 Blake Corum
While Williams brought home the coveted stiff-arm trophy, there’s a serious case to be made that Corum deserved the award. His 95.9 grade was the fourth-best PFF’s seen from a Power Five player since we began charting college football in 2014.
No. 34 Olu Oluwatimi
Oluwatimi won the Outland Trophy this season as the best interior lineman in college football. The Virginia transfer earned an 83.0 run-blocking grade — a top-five mark in the country among centers. He also didn’t allow a sack all season.
No. 56 Will Johnson
Johnson was a top-20 recruit coming out of high school and showed this past season that he should’ve been rated even higher. The true freshman earned a 91.1 grade in man coverage to lead all Power Five cornerbacks, and his three interceptions in man tied for seventh in the country.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram