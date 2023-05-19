News More News
Multiple Wolverines named to Athlon Sports' preseason All-America teams

Josh Henschke
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
It's never too early to prognosticate and that's exactly what Athlon Sports has done by releasing its preseason All-America teams this week.

With the Michigan football program considered one of the top teams in the country headed into the season, it should come as no surprise that multiple Wolverines are considered All-America caliber players heading into the year.

Here is where each Wolverine player landed out of four possible teams.

First-Team Offense: RB Blake Corum

Second-Team Offense: C Drake Nugent, OL Zak Zinter

Second-Team Defense: LB Junior Colson

Third-Team Offense: AP Donovan Edwards

Third-Team Defense: DL Kris Jenkins, DB Will Johnson

Fourth-Team Defense: S Rod Moore

