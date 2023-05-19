Multiple Wolverines named to Athlon Sports' preseason All-America teams
It's never too early to prognosticate and that's exactly what Athlon Sports has done by releasing its preseason All-America teams this week.
With the Michigan football program considered one of the top teams in the country headed into the season, it should come as no surprise that multiple Wolverines are considered All-America caliber players heading into the year.
Here is where each Wolverine player landed out of four possible teams.
First-Team Offense: RB Blake Corum
Second-Team Offense: C Drake Nugent, OL Zak Zinter
Second-Team Defense: LB Junior Colson
Third-Team Offense: AP Donovan Edwards
Third-Team Defense: DL Kris Jenkins, DB Will Johnson
Fourth-Team Defense: S Rod Moore
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram