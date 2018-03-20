Jim Harbaugh was at Murray's high school checking on some prospects and he saw Murray's tape, then informed the head coach (Sean Calhoun) of the offer. That offer instantly put the Wolverines high on Murray's list and he is headed north to check out Ann Arbor this weekend.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I was shocked when I found out coach Harbaugh had offered me," said Murray. "He liked my film, he likes how I play and it was very exciting.

"Michigan is a great school. They are always big, they are a very physical team and they work hard to win. They have had a lot of great players come out of there.

"I am going up there this weekend. I have a baseball game Friday, then we will fly up there Saturday morning. I know the football aspect there is great, so I want to learn more about how I fit there as a student. I want to learn more about the student life there, see how it would fit me and just see if it is a place I would happy at.

"Michigan is definitely high on my list. I like them a lot. They are not all about being flashy, but they play hard, they work hard and it is a school I am excited about visiting this weekend.

"I would like to commit before my senior year, but if the time is not right, then I would wait. I could take early official visits to Michigan and Memphis. I have am high on both of those schools and both have offered me."