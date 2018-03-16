Michigan's Duncan Robinson and Zavier Simpson are road roommates ... one is 24, the other is 20, and the odd couple aired their differences in hilarious fashion Friday.

That brought Simpson over from his own locker, and hilarity ensued. Their teammates watched and laughed while the two went back and forth.

The good stuff started at the 3:00 mark, when Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman took over a local television microphone to help interview Robinson. Asked who the better defender was between Abdur-Rahkman and Simpson, Robinson quipped, "considering where X and my relationship is right now, I'll definitely say Muhammad. X and I are roommates right now and there is budding tension that's been growing and growing."

"He does [snore], first of all, but that’s not it," Robinson quipped. "He just has a lot of qualities that over time rub off on you. He has a certain level of pettiness, which I’ve had a tough time getting along with. So all of those things are just accumulating at the right time.

“He seems to [think I've wronged him], but it’s funny, because I feel that he’s wronged me in many ways. I’m trying to take it in stride. I’ve been through it before. I’ve had plenty of bad roomates before. So, we’ll learn.”

When senior Moe Wagner got wind of Robinson’s comments, he called Simpson over to defend himself. That didn’t stop Robinson.

“We were roommates in Hawaii and we got along great, but recently really just this trip ... it’s been tough on us," he said with a laugh. "There’s been an overexposure. We’ve seen way too much of each other, specifically in the confines of our own room. I'm going to try to do a better job of branching out and going to other rooms the rest of the trip."

Simpson then started to defend himself ...

"I’m not sure what he’s talking about," he said before Robinson interrupted him again.

"Z is very active on social media, particularly his Snapchat, and he has a tendency to film me at all times when I’m not aware, so I’ll be doing something you might just be doing by yourself in your room, all of a sudden he is sharing it with the entire world," he said. "Then when I repeatedly ask him to not post it, he just gets more excirted about the fact that he’s posting it and posts it over and over again."

"That’s definitely not true," Simpson said ... but Robinson stopped him before the rebuttal began.

"In rebuttal ... I actually hid his headphones," he said.



"Tried,” Simpson interrupted.

“I didn’t hide them that hard," Robinson said.

“He tried to hide them hard. It didn’t work out,” Simpson responded.

"It’s just been constant with him. I’ve been leraning to deal with it, but I’ve grown a lot," Robinson quipped.

Simpson finally got a word in edgewise.

"Duncan feels the need he has to turn the TV off at 10:30,” Simpson said with a laugh. “He wants my phone off at 10:30. He wants the room silent where it’s so quiet I can hear myself breathing ... like bro, why do you need the TV and lights off at 10:00?"

"He doesn't like it when I get to go to sleep before him," Robinson interrupted. "He thinks that’s unfair. So he needs to keep me up until he’s ready to go to sleep, which makes no sense.”

Simpson got the last word.

"It’s not true. I’ve got to turn the TV off, I’ve got to turn my phone off … it’s so quiet I can hear myself breathing,” he said again. “Nobody wants to do that.”

The two would gladly be roommates for another few weekends, however, should the Wolverines advance to Los Angeles and San Antonio.