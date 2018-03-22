Michigan head coach John Beilein admits he’s somewhat of a loner when he’s watching summer ball, but there are some guys he always takes time to sit with.

Michigan head coach John Beilein admits he’s somewhat of a loner when he’s watching summer ball, but there are some guys he always takes time to sit with.



Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy, tonight’s opponent, is one of them.

Beilein and Kennedy have known each other for years. Kennedy’s story is unique in that he has fought through Parkinson’s disease to continue to build his program and lead it to the Sweet 16, a barrier this Aggies program has never surpassed.

“Billy and I played against each other, I think it was at Richmond in the Arkansas-Little Rock tournament, and we played them,” Beilein said. “I think they had just maybe gone Division I. He was getting that program going. I got to know him then, and huge respect over time.

“If I'm going up and I go to an AAU tournament, I usually sit by myself. If I see Billy Kennedy sitting by himself, I'll go sit by him. I don't do that many times.”

Kennedy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011, but says he’s grateful his symptoms aren’t as pronounced as many others with the disease. There’s daily stiffness in his body he needs to work through, and he spends springs and summers looking for new treatments.

He’s gotten better every year as a result, he said, because of the new medicines and procedures that have been made available.

“I've been blessed to have great support, nutrition, exercise, and I'm fortunate that my symptoms aren't as glaring as maybe some other people who have the disease,” he said. “So I've just been blessed to have resources and accessibility in my position to have some advantages maybe some other people didn't have. I'm very thankful.”

It certainly hasn’t prevented him from doing his job, and doing it well. A&M waxed North Carolina to get to the Sweet 16 and is playing very good basketball.

U-M, of course, has won 11 in a row, and the Wolverines managed to beat Montana and Houston despite bringing their ‘C’ game offensively.

Kennedy said it was the defense that stood out on film.

“I think their ball pressure defensively and how aggressive they are defensively on ball screens could present some problems against our offense, as we set a lot of ball screens in our offense,” he said. “Then I think their personnel … the ability to shoot the three at every position, especially the five position, is something you don't see. We're more of a traditional, low-post, power team, probably more like Purdue is in that league, so they're a perimeter post league, and more like Vandy in our league.

“That’s where the challenges are going to be presented with our bigs being able to go out on the floor and guard them, and maybe their bigs being able to guard our bigs inside. I think that's the biggest difference in how both teams will attack each other.”

Having been to the Sweet Sixteen a few years ago, Kennedy knows how special an opportunity it is for his team to continue to grow his program. He’s aware of Michigan’s 11-game win streak and the problems the Wolverines can pose offensively and defensively.

Beilein, too, has nothing but respect for the A&M program, and for Kennedy as a person.

“I just respect who he is. He's genuine and authentic in every way,” he said. “He's in a tough conference at a university that expects nothing but excellence, and he is really a great coach, great human being. Everything that I know about him is authentic and genuine.”

But friendship, of course, won’t prevent the two from trying to beat the hell out of each other Thursday night.

“What we've tried to do after beating North Carolina is talk to our guys about keeping their eyes on the prize. Our goal is to get to San Antonio, and whoever is in our way is what we need to be prepared for next,” Kennedy said. ”Michigan presented that challenge.

“This team has done a good job, right after we beat North Carolina … obviously, it was a great win in Charlotte. But we've done a good job of putting that behind us and getting focused on the next challenge, which is a very well-coached Coach Beilein Michigan basketball team.”

One that shares that same goal as the Aggies, with the same great opportunity.