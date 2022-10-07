To say Mike Hart was a big deal in Ann Arbor is an understatement. He was the shining star of a program that included first-round draft picks like Chris Perry, Braylon Edwards, Leon Hall, Jake Long, Marlin Jackson, and an uber-talented second-round pick who proved to be a valuable choice: LaMarr Woodley.

Hart surpassed 1,000 yards three times, including his true freshman season. Missing four games as a sophomore was the only reason he didn't accomplish that mark in all four seasons. He returned from injury to combine for 2,923 yards and 28 touchdowns as an upperclassman, forever etching his name in the history books.

Reggie Bush eclipsed 1,000 yards only once in his three-year career at USC while splitting time with Lendale White .

He was as effective and efficient as any running back college football had in an era where elite backs were everywhere you looked.

Michigan football 's all-time leading rusher, Hart, was a four-year starter from 2004 to 2007, back when those still existed, and totaled 5,040 yards on 1,015 carries, averaging nearly five yards per carry on 20 carries per game from his freshman to senior season.

Few names echoed from block to block and end zone to end zone in Ann Arbor during the mid-2000s more than Mike Hart .

When we did our last feature on Grant Newsome , who sustained a knee injury that riddled his promising NFL future, the former offensive tackle turned 25-year-old tight ends coach expressed his desire to play -- not coach -- because Newsome's injury was a direct byproduct of why he eventually had a genuine desire to coach full-time.

Hart went in the sixth round to the Colts, injured his ankle his rookie season, and stayed in Indianapolis until his release three seasons later.

The 5-foot-9 back from Syracuse, New York, remained the star. But unlike his teammates, Hart wasn't the pro prospect Michigan was developing, including over six first-rounders during his four years at U-M.

"After my rookie year, I knew I wanted to coach. I talked to Freddie J (Fred Jackson) and Lloyd (Carr). I was like, I'm coaching. Like, I almost quit my second year in the NFL," Hart said.

But at Michigan, Hart learned from Jackson, one of the program's former RB coaches and currently an offensive analyst, and leaned on Carr, who went 122-40 as head coach in Ann Arbor.

"I called Lloyd, and he said, 'nope, you stay,' because I told him, 'I just want to coach,' and he was like, 'nope, you just stay," said Hart. "So, what do I do? I stay. That's his influence on me, which is my point to you of just how I feel about this place, and the people I've learned from."

Hart firmly believes it takes a special individual to wear a winged helmet due to the blue-collar toughness not gelling with every recruit who waltzes in, stars be damned.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been praised for his restructuring and almost reimagination of Michigan football's culture.

While it hasn't struggled with major or controversial off-the-field culture issues, the reconstruction of this team's identity indeed played a role in a one-year transformation from 2-4 in 2020 to 12-2 in 2021.

Harbaugh brought in new life between those seasons, including young geniuses like Mike Macdonald, who innovated Michigan's far-behind defense, Matt Weiss, who innovated the offense, and Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverine wideout who was hot off guiding local high school West Bloomfield to a state championship, along with hiring George Helow and Steve Clinkscale, who both remain on staff.

"I just think it's hard. You know, when I say it's hard, I mean that in a positive way. If you don't do certain things in life, you come here and have to change. Everyone can't play here. Everyone can't be here. It's not built for everybody. And the ones it's built for, they stay and become champions, as Bo said. You see it. I knew it in coaching, and I knew it playing. Some kids came in my freshman class, and guess what? They didn't make it. And there are still some kids that don't make it. But if you do the right things, then you do, and it just changes your life from that point."

Famously uttering the words "little brother" after Michigan played Michigan State closely in 2007, Hart had a crash course in maturity as a college senior. Quickly, he learned to grow up.

Why? Because, at Michigan, that's the only option.

"I love Michigan. I love Lloyd. I love everything -- (Michigan) changed my life at the end of the day. I think the things we learn here, the things we do here, what we have to go through here. It's the same thing Jim is doing. You grow up. And that's what it's about to me. When you truly believe in something, and you know that. And you went through it. I think it's just special. It's a special place."

It took the former All-American a bit to find his route back home to Ann Arbor.

After retiring from the NFL to coach, Hart joined Eastern Michigan's staff under former Michigan assistant Ron English, who head coached EMU, as an offensive quality control coach.

Hart spent most of the next five years in the MAC, where he coached running backs for two years at Eastern, then two seasons with P.J. Fleck at Western before landing his first Power 5 job in his hometown, Syracuse, which he springboarded into a Big Ten job with Indiana, where he spent four seasons as Tom Allen's associate head coach.

It took a decade, but after earning his stripes the same way he did playing, Hart put his head down, held himself to the same standard he always did, and ended up back where it all began.

Harbaugh infused plenty of former players into the program over the last two years, but Hart seemed like the golden goose due to his legacy, age, and impressive coaching resume. Because of his time away, he knew his hiatus would prove purposeful.

"I tell people all the time that the best thing that happened to me was not being here (at Michigan) first. You learn what you don't have and then what you have to do because this place is special. And I learned a lot because I worked for Ron English, P.J. Fleck, Dion Babers, Tom Allen. You learn something different from everybody. It's no different than when I was in the NFL -- Jim Caldwell, Tony Dungy -- you learn different things, and you take what you want from everybody. It makes you a better coach and a better person."

In his decade-plus coaching, Hart's learned nothing about coaching is absolute.

"There's no right way. There's no wrong way. The way is whatever the head coach believes in, and that's what you have to do. And so, I learned a lot."

Somewhat of a prodigal son, maybe not as much as his boss, Hart found himself back home, coaching where he broke records, won a Big Ten championship, and played alongside friends he made and still has.

Leaving all of the emotional and nostalgic aspects of the job out, the hard-nosed, no-nonsense former Wolverine showed up in Ann Arbor with nothing on his mind besides the future.

He left no room for his roots and his accomplishments to affect what was ahead, which was another legacy as a Wolverine. Except this time, in different threads.

"To me, (my history at U-M) was obsolete. My expectations have always been the same no matter where I went, like I said, from Eastern Michigan to Western Michigan and Syracuse, but that's also what this place taught me. See, it doesn't matter. Like there's a level of expectation no matter where you're at or what you're doing. And honestly, I loved everywhere I've been. That's my thing. Some people just fall in love with one place. At the end of the day, like I have a job to do."

And it's a job that, so far, he's done exceptionally well.

In 2020, Michigan averaged around 130 yards rushing per game, and Hart turned it into 214 yards per game in one season. He coached Hassan Haskins, who ran for five touchdowns against Ohio State. Now, he might have a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Blake Corum is unquestionably the U-M offense's biggest playmaker, leading the country in rushing touchdowns (10) through five weeks.

The junior back praised Hart for his impact.

"I'm so glad he's my coach," Corum said. "I've learned a lot from him. I love the guy, man. He's helped my game tremendously. He's helped me off the field. I couldn't say enough nice things about him. I'm so glad we've formed the relationship we have that's going to last forever."

Hart's boss, Harbaugh, known blue-collar enthusiast & lover of the simple man who works hard and expects nothing, applauded Hart during a press conference on October 3rd.

"He's just a real good coach. Really good football coach. He works extremely hard at the game. Contributes in so many ways—game day, day-to-day coaching guys in the run game, and in the passing game. Always has really good, sound ideas. Really good teacher. Communicator. Expert at protections and blitz pickups. Coaching the guys how to play the running back position, but it's a lot more than that. It's a lot more than just coaching a position. Go-to-guy for me and the rest of the staff. He's really good at what he does."