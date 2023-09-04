Michigan offensive lineman Myles Hinton had a refreshing take on his performance against East Carolina on Saturday.

In his debut with the Wolverines, Hinton didn't beat around the bush when it came to assessing his own play in the win.

While in the midst of a battle for a starting tackle position, he felt like there was more he could've done to be successful.

"A lot," Hinton said. "I feel like I didn't play very well, to be frank. My feet were all over the place. I just need to calm down, settle in. Get with the program. I didn't play like I practiced. I feel like I played unsure. Felt like I played out of character."

Whether that's contributed to nerves or jitters being out there, or even his first taste of football since offseason surgery, Hinton wasn't going to be making any excuses for how he thinks he played.

Right now, it's back to the drawing board and making sure things are fixed for next week.

"It could be anything but that's what I put on film," Hinton said. "I gotta live with it. I don't know what contributed to it but we'll figure it out and fix it for the next game, for sure."

As someone who has been to many U-M games as a recruit as visiting his older brother Chris, things were different when it came to his turn to don the winged helmet.

His new atmosphere is going to take some getting used to.

"It was crazy," Hinton said. "It was way different than anything I've experienced. Even playing away games like Notre Dame where there's a lot of fans, having people cheer for you is kind of crazy. I was talking to somebody, I forgot who it is, I still kind of get anxiety because the crowd goes wild, what went wrong? You're used to going to these big away games and people going crazy for your mistakes."