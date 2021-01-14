 Nation's Top All-Purpose Back Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Nation's Top All-Purpose Back Goes In-Depth On Michigan

There was no football in California this past fall.

But that hasn’t stopped Raleek Brown from competing. The Rivals100 running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has been practicing with his team and playing on the club 7v7 circuit with Ground Zero.

“I’m just doing the same thing like any offseason,” Brown said. “Just training. But with Mater Dei, we are still practicing. We are practicing and staying ready for the season whenever they call it.”

Brown, who recently moved to powerhouse Mater Dei from Northern California, has offers from major programs across the country, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas and USC.

Right now, Brown is nowhere near making a decision and is just taking his time with the recruiting process.

“I’ve just been talking to a few schools and keeping in contact,” Brown said. “You can’t visit, so that’s the only thing you can do — keep in contact and build relationships. I think I’m going to find out at the end of my senior year, so I’m not really focused on it right now.”

