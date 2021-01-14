Brown, who recently moved to powerhouse Mater Dei from Northern California, has offers from major programs across the country, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas and USC.

Right now, Brown is nowhere near making a decision and is just taking his time with the recruiting process.

“I’ve just been talking to a few schools and keeping in contact,” Brown said. “You can’t visit, so that’s the only thing you can do — keep in contact and build relationships. I think I’m going to find out at the end of my senior year, so I’m not really focused on it right now.”