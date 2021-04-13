Nation's Top Ranked 2023 Offensive Tackle Talks Michigan
Kadyn Proctor is one of the most sought after recruits in the country for nexrt cycle.
The four-star 2023 offensive tackle out of Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk holds close to 20 offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.
Right now, however, Proctor is just taking it all in.
“I’ve just been chilling right now,” Proctor said. “I talk to some coaches here and there. I’ve just been sitting back, going to high school, getting my grades up and going through the track season. I’m pretty much in contact with all the schools.”
Michigan was actually one of the first schools to identify Proctor.
The Wolverines hosted Proctor in March of last year — just before the start of the ongoing dead period — and became just the second school to extend a scholarship. Since then, Proctor has been keeping in contact with the staff and is looking to visit again soon.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news