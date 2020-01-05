National Analysis: Why Darion Green-Warren Is A Big Addition For Michigan
Four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren signed with Michigan during the early period but kept his decision quiet for weeks.
The Rivals250 prospect finally went public at the All-American Bowl over the weekend and announced his intentions to play for the Wolverines live on national television.
Green-Warren is one of Michigan's highest ranked recruits in the 2020 class and helped the Wolverines move back into the Top 10 in the national recruiting rankings.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney to get more insight on Green-Warren.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
EJ: You’ve seen Green-Warren plenty of times. What are your overall thoughts on his game?
AG: He’s not going to blow you away physically, but he’s going to compete every single time he’s on the field. He wants to be on the field and be the best cornerback. He wants to show every receiver that it’s going to be a long day for them. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage. He’s not going to let you get into your route, and he’s going to compete on the back end. He’s been a kid that for years that felt like he was undervalued. That kind of hunger is going to be good when he gets to Michigan.
