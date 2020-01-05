Four-star Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren signed with Michigan during the early period but kept his decision quiet for weeks.

The Rivals250 prospect finally went public at the All-American Bowl over the weekend and announced his intentions to play for the Wolverines live on national television.

Green-Warren is one of Michigan's highest ranked recruits in the 2020 class and helped the Wolverines move back into the Top 10 in the national recruiting rankings.