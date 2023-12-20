The early signing period has arrived as the class of 2024 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country. Follow along with M&BR's live blog of the day's festivities.

DL Manuel Beigel

Recruiting Story: The international prospect is playing the most significant football of his career in Connecticut after the staff identified the German-born Beigel during a camp last summer. The longest-tenured commit in the class, Beigel has turned down advances from other programs to stick with U-M. Outlook: With the U-M staff projecting him to be a defensive lineman, he also has the ability to play on offense if needed. With Beigel being a “project” player, he will need some seasoning with technique and in the weight room to get up to speed with the college game, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either. With him being so new to the game of football, there will be less bad habits for the coaching staff to break.

DB Jacob Oden

Recruiting Story: Oden is another in-stater on the defensive side of the ball in the class of 2024. While also having offers from Michigan State and Notre Dame and taking multiple visits to those schools, it became clear the Wolverines were separating from the rest of the pack in his recruitment when he was visiting Ann Arbor on an almost regular basis (and continued to do so after committing) until he committed in February. Outlook: Oden is the son of Rod Wood, the head coach at Harper Woods, and played for his dad in high school while winning a state championship this season. With those football roots, the Wolverines’ staff knows they won’t ever have to worry about him being coachable and being able to process instruction and deal with constructive criticism at a high level. As a player, Oden is a versatile defensive back who likely projects as a safety, with the potential to play cornerback as well. A major strength to his game is being able to come down into the box to diagnose run plays and deliver hits to opposing ball carriers. However, his coverage skills are also very good, possessing the physicality and athleticism to cut routes off and meet opposing receivers and tight ends with strength to disrupt their timing, even when going against pass catchers who may be bigger than him. Playing with the discipline it takes at the Division I level to be able to take precise angles on a consistent basis to make tackles will be a continued work in progress for Oden when making the adjustment. But overall, an athletic, versatile player on this Michigan defense with a nose for the football and hungry to force turnovers. I would say Oden’s style of play is similar to Brad Hawkins, with more athletic upside to his game, making his overall ceiling higher.

ATH Jaden Smith

Recruiting Story: Jaden Smith is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2024 class. Largely unknown in the cycle, Smith was considering Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky, but was also pursued by USC, Miami, and Tennessee. A linebacker in high school, projected as a safety in college, Smith is excellent at getting into the backfield and getting to the quarterback. Smith is raw but has absurd upside. Outlook: This conversation is interesting. I’m not sure what position to call Smith with how much Michigan has targeted versatile athletes in recent cycles, he is beyond intriguing. Smith may end up with his own role in the defense, most similar to, dare I say, the Viper under Don Brown. A lot may depend on what Ben Herbert does with Smith’s frame. Currently 6’3” 190lbs, he could become a big safety, an off-ball linebacker, or an EDGE rusher. Either way, he could be the next diamond find and versatile defender for Michigan.

DL Deyvid Palepale

Recruiting Story: Deyvid Palepale’s recruitment went on a little bit of a journey on its own before deciding to sign with the Wolverines. After a strong lean towards the Wolverines in the summer, that interest took a turn as Penn State suddenly gained a lead. Ultimately, he would end up committing to USC and his commitment remained firm until the summer until a Thanksgiving flip to the Wolverines changed the direction of his recruitment. Outlook: Projected to play in the interior of the defensive line, you can see why Mike Elston likes Palepale and what he has to offer. With a little refinement of his body and his technique, you could see Palepale become a contributor on the defensive line in the years to come with his size at a premium.

LB Mason Curtis

Recruiting Story: Curtis was sold on the Wolverines very early in his recruiting process, committed to Michigan in June of 2022 and has stuck with that pledge ever since. Steve Clinkscale and Jesse Minter teamed up to snag the linebacker out of Ensworth in Nashville, TN. Curtis held other offers from Tennessee, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville and others. Outlook: Curtis is an aggressive style linebacker who loves to attack the ball and get into opposing backfields off of blitzes and make plays in that style. In high school, he played more of an edge and has good speed for a player of his size. His range and length are a huge plus to his game with the ability to disrupt opposing passing games when he drops into zone coverages, an area of his game in which he is solid at. When Curtis committed, he weighed just 185 pounds, but has already started to transform his body and is now up to 205 pounds. The physical strength to be able to shed blocks from big offensive linemen as a linebacker will be an area of growth for him, but he will certainly be able to put on more weight in Michigan’s S & C program. In Michigan’s scheme, he certainly can be in the role of an EDGE and play a Jaylen-Harrell type of role as someone who can rush the passer and drop into coverage and take away throwing lanes. He also has the versatility and instincts to play a WILL linebacker type of role, so it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines use him down the road.

WR I'Marion Stewart

Recruiting Story: The Chicago native, I’Marion Stewart was recruited hard by Michigan and took multiple visits to Ann Arbor. Stewart also considered Wisconsin, Illinois, and Tennessee. The 6’0” 177lb wideout has been a riser throughout the cycle and will finish ranked #118 in this class. After a strong official visit to Wisconsin, it looked like the Wolverines may have lost out on Stewart, but a strong official of their own closed the door and Ron Bellamy got his man.

Outlook: You can make a few Michigan comps for Stewart, a floor of Henning, and a ceiling of Roman Wilson. Right now, Stewart looks like a dynamic slot receiver who can make plays catching the ball or running it on end around and reverses. One of the best returners in this class, don’t be surprised if Stewart is returning kicks early in his career at Michigan. Like any receiver at Michigan, Stewart’s path to playing time will come from being explosive and being able to block in the run game.

LB Jeremiah Beasley

Recruiting Story: Michigan secured a commitment from the in-state linebacker in June after Beasley took consecutive official visits to Michigan State, Michigan and Missouri. Early on, the Spartans figured to be the biggest contender to the Wolverines in this recruiting battle, with Beasley’s half-brother Maliq Carr being on MSU’s team at the time. However, it was ultimately a Michigan-Missouri battle as Beasley had a great visit to the Tigers’ campus just days before he made his commitment to Michigan. However, it was the Wolverines who came out on top, and even when former linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired the week of the Maryland game, Beasley stayed true to his commitment through that matter. Outlook: Beasley is a traditional linebacker that can play in a variety of roles on defense, with the ability to play both the MIKE and WILL spots. He uses his speed and athleticism to play fast and downhill against the run, while having good eye discipline to be able to find ball carriers through multiple bodies, and does a nice job of finishing most of his tackles with his strength. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder relies a lot on his athleticism to make plays, so having to work off blocks from Big Ten offensive linemen consistently could be an adjustment. But there is a major upside to his game and provides a skill set that will be valuable to Michigan’s defense. As a running back, Beasley is a fast, physical runner who could certainly play the position at the college level as a bigger back if needed.

DL Owen Wafle

Recruiting Story: Owen Wafle was a force to be reckoned with along the line of scrimmage in 2023. The defensive tackle from New Jersey dominated opponents on the interior, racking up sacks and tackles for loss. A summer of 2023 commitment to the Wolverines, Wafle had offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma and Rutgers among others, but decided to sign with the maize and blue. Mike Elston, who used to be the defensive line coach at Notre Dame, was his primary recruiter. Elston beat out former Michigan linebackers coach and current Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington for the commitment as it ultimately came down to the Wolverines and Fighting Irish. Outlook: Wafle is rated as the 19th overall player at the DT position, but has outperformed his somewhat unheralded ranking. The 6’2” 290lb lineman plays with great leverage and technique. If this rings a bell, these numbers are eerily similar to where Mason Graham was at before he joined Michigan's 2022 recruiting class. He projects similarly to Graham, who contributed early and often as a Freshman. The Michigan defensive line should still be stacked with Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham returning, but he could get some rotational minutes as a reserve next season.

DE Devon Baxter

Recruiting Story: Devon Baxter is a lengthy defensive end from Brandywine, Maryland that saw a lot of East Coast offers. Michigan ended up beating out Rutgers and Virginia Tech for the commitment. Tennessee, Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati (among others) also offered the DMV native. The Wolverines’ ability to develop EDGE rushers likely played a key role in his recruitment. Outlook: Baxter will likely take a year or two before seeing the field regularly, but the frame and talent are there. At 6’7” and 230 pounds, Ben Herbert will likely want to get him at least near the 250lb or 260lb mark to add some strength to go with the size. Baxter is an explosive and versatile pass rusher that plays with an aggressive mindset. His height and length is a bit unlike any prospect Michigan has seen in recent memory, but might best be compared to Taco Charlton. Charlton also needed some seasoning in his first few years before exploding for 10 sacks in his senior year, finishing his career at Michigan with 19.

TE Hogan Hansen

Recruiting Story: Another early commitment for the Wolverines, Hogan Hansen has stuck with the Wolverines after being committed to the program for well over a year now. The four-star has kept a low profile since being committed to the Wolverines and has put in the work both on and off the field.

Outlook: With Hansen’s athletic ability and willingness to block, it would not come as a shock to see Hansen make an impact on the field sooner rather than later with the way the tight end depth chart looks currently.

RB Jordan Marshall

Recruiting Story: The 2023 “Mr. Ohio” heads up to Ann Arbor, Michigan as the number two running back in the nation. As a Cincinnati, Ohio native, the Wolverines were bound to battle it out with the Buckeyes for Jordan Marshall. Just four days after Michigan offered Marshall back in June of 2022, Ohio State felt inclined to do the same. To no avail for the Buckeyes, Marshall ended up landing with the Wolverines and is the top-rated signee in the 2024 class. His monster season for Archbishop Moeller against high-level competition validated his ranking. He is a well-rounded back who could see early minutes at the next level.

Outlook: Marshall displays balance, vision and quickness as a runner that will immediately translate. His receiving ability was not something that was asked of him for much of his high school career, but he caught at least one pass in every single game and averaged nearly 13 yards per catch this past season on 30 grabs. At 6 '0'' 200 (and likely a bit heavier than that) his frame and skill set allow him to be a bell-cow back and could get him early touches as a Freshman.

DB Jeremiah Lowe

Recruiting Story: Not many better battles on the recruiting trail than Steve Clinkscale vs Vince Marrow. Jeremiah Lowe is a Lexington native who chose the Wolverines over Kentucky, West Virginia, and others. Lowe is one of the lower-rated players in the 2024 class, and he didn't get a lot of attention when his commitment came after Bryce West and Aaron Scott committed to the Buckeyes.

Outlook: At 5’11” 170lbs, Lowe projects to be a nickel corner for Michigan. Lowe is physical beyond his size and shows good instincts in coverage. Pair that with his ability to shed blocks and impact the run game, and it’s hard not to be reminded of Mike Sainristil. It’s not fair to project any player to become Sainristil, but with development that is clearly the goal for Lowe and Michigan. His skillset sets up to be an early contributor on special teams.

QB Jadyn Davis

Recruiting Story: After missing out on a QB in the 2023 class, the Wolverines learned from that experience and landed Davis in March and were really out in the lead in his recruitment from the jump. Jim Harbaugh took the lead in this one to make sure Davis eventually committed to Michigan, with quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell also getting a nice assist in this one as well. Davis had several big-time offers and took multiple visits to schools like Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina and Georgia, but Michigan had control of this one seemingly the entire way. Outlook: Davis has gradually dropped in the rankings as the months have gone on due to performance against other top QBs at a couple of camps, but Michigan fans shouldn't read too much into that. While having some have been critical of accuracy on some types of throws he has to make, Davis performed well in most scrimmage-like situations in those camps, indicating that when situations are catered to be more game-like as opposed to throwing the ball without having to read coverages for the purpose of a drill, he thrives. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, Davis is a bit smaller than a prototypical QB, but will continue to mature physically and get stronger. Davis is lauded for his arm strength and pocket awareness and has plus athletic ability to get himself out of trouble when he needs to. Davis possesses the patience to be able to go through multiple reads and let routes develop downfield for his receivers to get open. He also possesses great qualities as a leader and how he conducts himself overall, similar to J.J. McCarthy in that sense. His teammate Channing Goodwin coming to Michigan from Providence Day certainly doesn’t hurt either, as the Wolverines have found its quarterback of the future. He has also helped lead his HS team to state titles in consecutive seasons. I do not think he would be fully ready to start as a true freshman, but we will see what the Wolverines’ QB situation looks like for next season after the CFP.

OL Ben Roebuck

Recruiting Story: Roebuck is an Ohio native Sherrone Moore was able to pluck from the Buckeye state when Roebuck committed to the Wolverines in June. Penn State was the other school Roebuck visited on several occasions during his recruiting process, but the relationship he built with Moore, combined with the environment Roebuck enjoyed about Ann Arbor led him to the Wolverines. Outlook: Roebuck is an absolute mauler as an offensive lineman and plays with great physical strength and power. His technique and hand discipline when it comes to driving his man to where he wants him to go are excellent, with an ability to block in zone schemes as well. His overall agility and lateral movement will need continued progression at the college level against elite edge rushers if Roebuck is going to be a high-level tackle, but if he develops that part of his game he will see great success in college. I also believe he would have the ability to move inside to a guard position and be very effective there. Overall, like the rest of the offensive linemen in the class, Roebuck has a high ceiling and will be ready to go to battle and compete for the Wolverines the minute he steps on campus.

OL Jake Guarnera

Recruiting Story: The Florida prospect was identified early in the process by Sherrone Moore and an early visit to Ann Arbor cemented the Wolverines as one of the top contenders for the offensive lineman. After a strong push by Penn State, Guarnera’s relationship with Moore and the other offensive line commits eventually won out in the end.

Outlook: After some seasoning in both the strength and conditioning program and refining his craft as a lineman, Guarnera projects to be a center for the Wolverines down the line.



RB Micah Ka'apana

Recruiting Story: Most people hadn’t heard of Micah Ka’apana before Mike Hart offered him. It didn’t take long to figure out why the Wolverines were in on the speedster from powerhouse Bishop Gorman. 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 70 carries as a junior, Ka’apana’s tape is full of explosive runs with speed that jumps off the tape.

Outlook: Ka’apana was only a part-time starter in high school, and with how Michigan uses its backs, he could see a similar role in college. Ka’apana is not just a get-outside speed back. He is aggressive and isn’t afraid to run up the middle. He’s a home run waiting to happen, but likely not an every-down back. Paired with Jordan Marshall in the 2024 class, Michigan may have its next Corum-Edwards type duo. Ka’apana can be the home run hitter and threat in the passing game, much like Edwards.



DE Lugard Edokpayi

Recruiting Story: A late identification by the staff, things moved quickly for the Maryland native. A recent in-home by the U-M staff resulted in Edokpayi and his family taking a multi-day visit to Ann Arbor. The visit went well, with the family canceling a planned Florida State official while on the visit at U-M. The relationship built with the staff in such a short time allowed the Wolverines to enjoy some early signing period fireworks.

Outlook: Edokpayi’s body and size proves that he has a high ceiling in what could be another in a long line of successful EDGE players that Mike Elston and staff have developed during his time in Ann Arbor. While having a chance to play, it’s likely that Edokpayi will take some time to fully develop until the staff plans on unleashing him fully.

OL Blake Frazier

Recruiting Story: Frazier fulfilled his legacy status by committing to the Wolverines in April, as his father, Steve Frazier, played for the Wolverines in 1995-99 and won a national title with the school in 1997. Even though Frazier had a top list that featured Clemson, Florida, LSU, Texas and the Wolverines, the Vandergrift product committed to Michigan before he even took any official visits, signaling there was never much of a chance for any of those other schools to beat the Wolverines out in this one.

Outlook: Frazier, a four-year starter for one of the premier programs in Central Texas, played right tackle at Vandergrift but has the athleticism to move around to multiple positions along the offensive front. At 260 pounds, Frazier will continue to bulk up and work on his physical strength, but has tremendous upside with his frame combined with good foot speed, agility and overall athleticism. He has potential to be both a very good run and pass blocker at the next level if his development reaches his ceiling of potential.

WR Channing Goodwin

Recruiting Story: Out of Charlotte, North Carolina, wide receiver Channing Goodwin comes to Michigan with a pro-level pedigree. Goodwin is the son of former Michigan Wolverine and NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin. Before the younger Goodwin committed back in May, his recruitment to Michigan felt like it leaned towards the Wolverines for quite some time. In his final two high school seasons as a teammate of star quarterback and fellow Wolverine Jadyn Davis, Goodwin combined for 2,056 yards and 29 touchdowns on 133 grabs. Outlook: At 6’1” and 175lbs, Goodwin projects as a possession receiver at the next level. He will not stretch the field, but he is a very intelligent player who does the little things right and understands how to be the quarterback’s best friend. That should prove to be even more true as the combo of Davis and Goodwin could help to get both players on the field earlier in their careers. Their chemistry is evident and Goodwin may be outside of the top 100 at his position, but Michigan has seen some underrated wideouts (i.e. Ronnie Bell) contribute in big ways in recent memory.

OL Andrew Sprague

Recruiting Story: At 6’8” 290lbs, Andrew Sprague is a big prospect in every way. The Kansas City native had an impressive offer list that included Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, and many more. Hometown Missouri was a threat, but Michigan battled Notre Dame and Nebraska down the stretch. Sprague took multiple visits to Ann Arbor but committed soon after visiting for the Michigan spring game. Outlook: Sprague fits the mold, a two-sport athlete with a good mix of talent and potential. An aggressive blocker, Sprague is the left tackle of the future in Ann Arbor. His frame has already begun to fill out, but Ben Herbert could turn him into a monster. It’s hard to earn a starting role as a freshman, but it’s not out of the question with Sprague. He likely wins the job in 2025 and will be a staple of the Wolverine offensive line for multiple seasons.

DE Dominic Nichols

Recruiting Story: After pushes by both Wisconsin and Clemson, Dominic Nichols stuck with his summer commitment to the Wolverines and has worked hard on his game ever since. An official visit to campus sealed the deal for the Wolverines as he committed to the program weeks after his visit. Outlook: Nichols projects to be a strongside edge defender in a long line of edge players that have had success in the U-M program, similar to the path that Jaylen Harrell took as a player.

DL Ted Hammond

Recruiting Story: Hammond is another talented player the Wolverines were able to secure from the state of Ohio. He committed to Michigan in January after having nearly 20 other offers and at the time talked about how perfect he thinks he will fit into Jesse Minter’s defense, which Hammond says is similar to what his high school team runs.

Outlook: At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Hammond already has the body type to be able to play on the EDGE at Michigan, but could also develop into an interior defensive lineman as well. The strength of his game is using his power, size and technique to shed blocks and slow down opposing run games. He is also a smart player in his gap discipline and does a nice job of knowing where the ball is at almost all times. Hammond has the ability to be a good pass rusher

LB Zach Ludwig

Recruiting Story: A relatively quiet recruitment, Zach Ludwig’s commitment to the Wolverines went under the radar for weeks until it was pointed out that he had committed to the program. Jim Harbaugh personally targeted Ludwig, who is the nephew of strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

Outlook: With the physicality of the linebacker position, Ludwig could see himself as the next Max Bredeson for the program, a fullback that is a willing blocker and isn’t afraid to get into middle of scrums for his teammates.

OL Luke Hamilton

Recruiting Story: Another Ohio player stolen by the Wolverines, Luke Hamilton is a massive offensive tackle that was highly sought after by several Big Ten schools aside from Michigan. Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee and Notre Dame (among others) were some of his big-name offers. He made visits to several of those schools, but ultimately decided on Michigan. The pedigree of the two-time Joe Moore Award winning offensive line was hugely enticing, but beating Ohio State in 2022 was the nail in the coffin. Hamilton visited the Buckeyes for The Game, and Michigan’s dominant victory was all he needed to see. Never receiving an offer from OSU, Hamilton committed to the Wolverines the very next day after the Wolverines 45-23 win.

Outlook: At 6’6” and 290lbs, Hamilton’s size and ability to move people in the run game is enticing. He plays with great effort and a mean streak as a road-grader. The right tackle from Avon, Ohio projects to that spot or at either guard position for Michigan. His explosive lower-body moves with good foot-work and should allow Michigan to put him where they believe he fits best. Hamilton could most closely be compared to former Wolverine Andrew Steuber as it relates to height and potential position-versatility. Steuber, who played for Michigan from 2017-2021, was moved to the guard position by the New England Patriots once he got to the next level.

TE Brady Prieskorn

Recruiting Story: Brady Prieskorn, a Rochester Hills, Michigan native, has been committed to the Wolverines since April of 2023 and was one of the most highly sought-after tight ends in the nation. Ranked eighth nationally in his position, Michigan beat out the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan State along with a host of other high-level programs to earn his commitment. Also receiving an offer from Ole Miss, where his brother Caden is a senior, Brady stayed home in Michigan.

Outlook: His massive wingspan and 6 '6'' and 215lb frame coupled with a great receiving ability projects similarly to Colston Loveland. However, Loveland was roughly 15 pounds heavier coming in. Prieskorn (likely a bit heavier than 215lbs anyways) will have to add some weight in the offseason to become a regular contributor. Enrolling early and getting to work with Ben Herbert should do a lot for his ability to get on the field in 2024 behind Loveland. His route tree and effort as a blocker are also big pluses that could help him to see the field with added weight.

LB Cole Sullivan

Recruiting Story: Pittsburgh native Cole Sullivan was long seen as a Notre Dame lock before a February offer from Michigan changed everything. Sullivan made his way to Ann Arbor weeks later. Education is important to Sullivan, as he also considered Stanford and Duke. A 6’4” 205lb two-way athlete, you can’t call him underrated anymore, Sullivan finishes in the Rivals250.

Outlook: The comparisons to former Wolverine Chase Winovich are countless. Both Pittsburgh natives, Winovich and Sullivan, were linebackers and tight ends in high school. When you watch Sullivan’s tape you see Winovich as well. Sullivan is quick and has an eye for the backfield, a physical finisher. Expect Sullivan to add muscle to his frame and become a weak-side EDGE for Michigan. Expect the Winovich comp to continue throughout his time in Ann Arbor.



DB Jo'Ziah Edmond