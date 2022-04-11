Naz Hillmon selected 15th overall by Atlanta Dream in 2022 WNBA Draft

The greatest women's basketball player in Michigan history, Naz Hillmon, was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

The 6-foot-1 senior led Michigan to its deepest NCAA Tournament run in school history this season. She nearly averaged a double-double for the second straight season, tallying 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

This past season, Hillmon became the only men's or women's basketball player to accumulate 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career at Michigan. She averaged at least 13 points in every season of her Michigan career.

Hillmon's 6-foot-1 frame is a bit undersized for a big in the WNBA, so she will have to develop a jump shot if she wants to last in the pros. She flourished at the rim and on the offensive boards in college, but it won't be as easy in the WNBA. Hillmon attempted only six 3-pointers in her collegiate career, and didn't make any.