Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
Earlier today, Michigan redshirt sophomore forward Charles Matthews declared for the NBA Draft without an agent — which means he can return to Michigan any time before May 30.
One NBA front office executive, who asked to remain anonymous, thinks that returning to school is the best plan of action for Matthews.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news