NBA Front Office Executive Thinks Moe Wagner Will Be Drafted In First Round

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Hamkx2vtfig6bxtd1guq
Former Michigan big man Moe Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.
AP Images

An NBA front office executive believes that former Michigan forward/center Moritz “Moe” Wagner will be drafted in the late first round of this year’s NBA draft.

The executive, who asked to remain anonymous, talked at length with The Wolverine about Wagner and said he views him like Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk — but that Wagner can be even better.

