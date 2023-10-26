UPDATE: M&BR has learned that the NCAA's visit to Michigan extends beyond Schembechler Hall, as the football staff were not part of interviews on Thursday as previously believed. "Higher ups" were part of the interview process.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the NCAA was on Michigan's campus on Thursday to interview members of the football staff in response to opening up an investigation into alleged in-person scouting violations.

Sources also informed Maize & Blue Review that the NCAA also obtained some more digital information virtually in part of the investigation.

The purpose of the NCAA visit to interview various members of the football program to get a better sense of whether anyone was aware of improper in-person scouting and how deep into the program it goes.

As of this writing, there has been zero evidence linking head coach Jim Harbaugh to any knowledge of the situation.

The investigation centers on U-M staffer Connor Stalions who is allegedly responsible of running a in-person scouting operation on opponents on the Wolverines' schedule.

