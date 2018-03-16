Ticker
NCAA Tournament 2018: Friday TV Schedule

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Lljt2kxlzygwg6yiwe2x
Michigan State takes on Bucknell at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
Associated Press

After an exciting first day of the NCAA Tournament, we bring you Friday's NCAA Tournament TV Schedule all in one place.

Two Big Ten teams are in action — Purdue and Michigan State.

Read below so you know what time each game starts, and what channel to find it on.

First Round TV Schedule — Friday, March 16th

NCAA Tournament First Round TV Schedule — Friday
Time Channel Teams City Region

12:15 p.m.

CBS

No. 10 Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Charlotte

West

12:40 p.m.

truTV

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue

Detroit

East

1:30 p.m.

TNT

No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State

San Diego

East

2:00 p.m.

TBS

No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

Nashville

South

2:45 p.m.

CBS

No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina

Charlotte

West

3:10 p.m.

truTV

No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas

Detroit

East

4:00 p.m.

TNT

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia

San Diego

East

4:30 p.m.

TBS

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada

Nashville

South

6:50 p.m.

TNT

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Creighton

Charlotte

South

7:10 p.m.

CBS

No. 14 Bucknell vs. No. 3 Michigan State

Detroit

Midwest

7:20 p.m.

TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Xavier

Nashville

West

7:27 p.m.

truTV

No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn

San Diego

Midwest

9:20 p.m.

TNT

No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 1 Virginia

Charlotte

South

9:40 p.m.

CBS

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 TCU

Detroit

Midwest

9:50 p.m.

TBS

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Missouri

Nashville

West

9:57 p.m.

truTV

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson

San Diego

Midwest

---

{{ article.author_name }}