After an exciting first day of the NCAA Tournament, we bring you Friday's NCAA Tournament TV Schedule all in one place.
Two Big Ten teams are in action — Purdue and Michigan State.
Read below so you know what time each game starts, and what channel to find it on.
First Round TV Schedule — Friday, March 16th
|Time
|Channel
|Teams
|City
|Region
|
12:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 10 Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
|
Charlotte
|
West
|
12:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue
|
Detroit
|
East
|
1:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State
|
San Diego
|
East
|
2:00 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati
|
Nashville
|
South
|
2:45 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina
|
Charlotte
|
West
|
3:10 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas
|
Detroit
|
East
|
4:00 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia
|
San Diego
|
East
|
4:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada
|
Nashville
|
South
|
6:50 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Creighton
|
Charlotte
|
South
|
7:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 14 Bucknell vs. No. 3 Michigan State
|
Detroit
|
Midwest
|
7:20 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Xavier
|
Nashville
|
West
|
7:27 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn
|
San Diego
|
Midwest
|
9:20 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 1 Virginia
|
Charlotte
|
South
|
9:40 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 TCU
|
Detroit
|
Midwest
|
9:50 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Missouri
|
Nashville
|
West
|
9:57 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson
|
San Diego
|
Midwest
---
