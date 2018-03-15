Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The best days of the year in college basketball are here.
Thursday marks the beginning of the round of 64 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, with 16 of the 32 first round games set to get underway. To help your viewing needs, we've put together Thursday's entire TV schedule — including Michigan — so you know what time each game starts, and what channel to find it on.
First Round TV Schedule — Thursday, March 15th
|Time
|Channel
|Teams
|City
|Region
|
12:15 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Rhode Island
|
Pittsburgh
|
Midwest
|
12:40 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee
|
Dallas
|
South
|
1:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
|
Boise
|
West
|
2:00 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 16 Penn vs. No. 1 Kansas
|
Wichita
|
Midwest
|
2:45 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Duke
|
Pittsburgh
|
Midwest
|
3:10 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 6 Miami (FL)
|
Dallas
|
South
|
4:00 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
|
Boise
|
West
|
4:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 9 N.C. State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
|
Wichita
|
Midwest
|
6:50 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 16 Radford vs. No. 1 Villanova
|
Pittsburgh
|
East
|
7:10 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 5 Kentucky
|
Boise
|
South
|
7:20 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Houston
|
Wichita
|
West
|
7:27 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
|
Dallas
|
East
|
9:20 p.m.
|
TNT
|
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech
|
Pittsburgh
|
East
|
9:40 p.m.
|
CBS
|
No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Arizona
|
Boise
|
South
|
9:50 p.m.
|
TBS
|
No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Michigan
|
Wichita
|
West
|
9:57 p.m.
|
truTV
|
No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida
|
Dallas
|
East
---
