basketball

NCAA Tournament 2018: Thursday TV Schedule

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Wcwexgdf0e1aumuozrbf
Michigan junior Moe Wagner leads the charge against Montana Thursday night.
AP Images

The best days of the year in college basketball are here.

Thursday marks the beginning of the round of 64 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, with 16 of the 32 first round games set to get underway. To help your viewing needs, we've put together Thursday's entire TV schedule — including Michigan — so you know what time each game starts, and what channel to find it on.

First Round TV Schedule — Thursday, March 15th

NCAA Tournament First Round TV Schedule — Thursday
Time Channel Teams City Region

12:15 p.m.

CBS

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Rhode Island

Pittsburgh

Midwest

12:40 p.m.

truTV

No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee

Dallas

South

1:30 p.m.

TNT

No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

Boise

West

2:00 p.m.

TBS

No. 16 Penn vs. No. 1 Kansas

Wichita

Midwest

2:45 p.m.

CBS

No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Duke

Pittsburgh

Midwest

3:10 p.m.

truTV

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 6 Miami (FL)

Dallas

South

4:00 p.m.

TNT

No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Boise

West

4:30 p.m.

TBS

No. 9 N.C. State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

Wichita

Midwest

6:50 p.m.

TNT

No. 16 Radford vs. No. 1 Villanova

Pittsburgh

East

7:10 p.m.

CBS

No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Boise

South

7:20 p.m.

TBS

No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Houston

Wichita

West

7:27 p.m.

truTV

No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Dallas

East

9:20 p.m.

TNT

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh

East

9:40 p.m.

CBS

No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Arizona

Boise

South

9:50 p.m.

TBS

No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Michigan

Wichita

West

9:57 p.m.

truTV

No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Florida

Dallas

East

---

