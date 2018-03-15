In fact, they seemed downright brazen at times in assessing their chances against the Wolverines.



Junior guard Michael Oguine is the team’s catalyst, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He believes playing Penn State in November (a 13-point loss) helped prepare the Grizzlies for Michigan.

“That's the reason why we schedule these kind of games in November, to be prepared for moments like this when we match up with a team like Michigan, another Big Ten rival,” he said. “We want to be able to take the things we did in that game.

“It was our second game of the season. We're a lot better team. We learned a lot from that. I feel like we're going to be able to take those things and apply them tomorrow pretty well.”

“We've improved a lot since then, and we've tightened up some things,” senior Fabijan Krslovic (7.5 ppg) added. “We feel very confident.”

But they realize they’re also extremely fortunate to be here. Northern Colorado had them tied in the Big Sky semifinals with a second remaining and was in great position to win, but blew it.

“We had three tough games we had to grind out coming off the first one. Every game we came from behind in, so I think that really gave us like a tough test we actually needed going into March Madness,” junior guard Ahmaad Rohrie (17.2 PPG) said. “So that was like the main thing we could take away is that every game is not going to be easy, and it's March now so anything can happen.

“I feel like we had a little bit of luck that we actually needed because playing against Northern Colorado, it's tied up with one second to go, they miss both free throws, and we ended up grinding out and winning in overtime. That’s the kind of things you need, so I think the luck's been on our side, and we're going to try to keep that going.”

The Grizzlies also realize they can’t afford to get off to a slow start against the Wolverines. This isn’t a team that shoots particularly well from three-point range, relying on turning people over and rebounding.

U-M, of course, has been stellar in both areas this year.

“A lot is on the line, like last week, so we know we can't afford to make mistakes,” Oguine said. “We were fortunate enough to come back from behind those games. “We know that Thursday is going to be different, a team like Michigan. We're not going to be able to have a slow start and expect to be in a great position, so we're really going to have to execute well from the start. I feel like we're in a good position to do that.”

They’re going to enjoy the moment, they said, but they’ve also been doing their homework. All of them were well schooled on what the Wolverines like to do.

“They're one of the hottest teams in the country right now, coming off a great tournament win in the Big Ten,” Krslovic said. “And they're doing that because of their defense, but we've seen some things that we're familiar with … a similar defensive scheme we played for a couple of years, the pack. I think we have some things to attack, and we're going to have to execute really well to be successful tomorrow night.

“Zavier Simpson, their point guard, from what we've seen, he's a very quick athlete and great finisher around the rim, so it's going to be a big test to try to slow him down, keep him out of the paint.”

Rorie called it a true ‘pack line’ defense, and while it’s not, former assistant Billy Donlon installed some principles of it last year and Luke Yaklich has built on it this season.

“They try to pack it in, allow you to shoot threes, contested threes, at that,” Rorie said. “That's actually how we played defense last year. It's something we've seen before, so we're going to try to get the ball in the spots we need to get it to.

“Simpson is a real good point guard. He's real good finding his teammates, getting in the lane, making plays for others, and like Fab said, he can also finish for himself. So we're going to try to keep him out the paint and go from there.”

They’re embracing their roles as spoilers, excited to see what they can accomplish.

‘We're the underdogs, but we just got to stay poised, stick with our game plan,” Rorie added. “The coaches do a good job of trying to give us a specific game plan …

“We played Penn State, Pitt, and they have big crowds, so it's not like it's something we're not used to. As long as we … just play how we were playing these last couple of months, then I feel like we'll be fine”