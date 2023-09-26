Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule looked across the landscape of the Big Ten and identified what Jim Harbaugh was doing at Michigan would be the blueprint he would try to emulate once he took over the Huskers program.

Even outside of the field, Harbaugh was doing things in the recruiting world that forced other coaches to adapt.

Rhule was one of them, as he and Harbaugh have worked closely in the past, but it's clear that recruiting is a priority when it comes to building a program from the bottom floor up.

"You think about when Coach (Jim) Harbaugh first came in, he was taking over after a couple years of not being a great program after being a great program," Rhule told reporters this week. "He recruited. I worked at one of his camps when I was the head coach at Temple. You guys probably don’t remember, but he was the guy that started the satellite camps. It was a big controversy at the time. He was the first person to go at 12:01 to someone’s house for recruiting. I did that. I didn’t like doing it, but I did it because he was doing it. He’s had a real impact on the game."

"Sometimes I’ll have recruits say to me ‘Well, Coach, are we going to be good? Should I go to Michigan?’ Well, he did it. And that’s what we’re doing."

While Rhule doesn't want to be a mirror image of what Harbaugh is built in Ann Arbor, he also wants to bring his own flair that has made him successful at previous college stops.

However, at the core of the matter, the fundamental things you need to be good at in order to be successful don't change, and that's what has made Harbaugh so successful at U-M.

"His blueprint for building that program, for the way that they play, a lot of those things are similar," Rhule said. "Obviously, we want to have a little bit of an option element at times, too. So there’s differences, but the overarching blueprint for being great on the O and D-lines, having good quarterback play, being physical at tight end, all those things – that’s what we’re doing."