Michigan defeated Nebraska 82-53 Thursday night with the Wolverines dominating the game in the frontcourt.

Nebraska’s head coach Tim Miles was very impressed by Michigan’s freshman forward Collin Castleton who had a career high 11 points against the Cornhuskers. This was the most minutes Castleton has played all season long.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Miles said. “I thought he played – he’s a slender kid, but he played physical. I just thought he did a good job around the basket. He was aggressive.”

Miles thought Castleton had success Thursday because of the system that Michgian runs.

“Coach Beilein does as good a job as anybody in the country finding that center, late on a roll, close to the basket, late in the clock,” Miles said. “His scheme is really good that way. I thought he played well. I was wondering how they were going to do things without Matthews and who they were going to go to, because they’re thin, too. I thought he did a really nice job.”

Miles didn’t know that Michigan’s redshirt junior gaud Charles Matthews wasn’t going to play until right before the game. He said Michigan hid it pretty well.

Not only did Castleton have success against Nebraska coming off the bench, junior center Jon Teske had another big game against the Cornhuskers, scoring a team-high 22 points. Miles noted the improvement Teske has undergone in his career.

“Teske is a young kid that came in and really, until the end of last season, he wasn’t really on a scouting report,” Miles said. “But, you could see – I forget which game he came in and played well. It was close to the Big Ten Tournament, maybe it was even in the Big Ten Tournament. But when you come through for your team on an important occasion, it gives you a great deal of confidence.

“I know that, and I would guess that’s what happened with him. And now he just stepped in this year, he’s got good hands. He’s large – a big human being. And yet, he’s got that skill set where he can go out and make shots, especially threes. That’s a tough matchup, especially when you just got rid of Wagner, and you’re thinking, ‘Okay, good!’ Jon’s really stepped up this year and played well.”

With Matthews out of the starting lineup due to an ankle injury, sophomore forward Isiah Livers stepped into the starting five and performed well. He had a double-double against Nebraska, scoring 12 points and nabbing 10 rebounds.

“I thought he did a really good job,” Miles said. “He was a starter last year, this year he spent a lot of time coming off the bench. I think he’s an excellent player on both ends. He made threes, he’s a strong rebounder and gets to the rim on his drive. And then his physicality defensively he can move and stay with a guy like Palmer who’s a driver, yet can contest well.”