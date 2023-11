Welcome to our daily 1 minute segment where I, Nelson Hubbell, talk about the hottest topic of the day in Michigan Football.

In todays episode I discuss our Josh Henschke's report that the University of Michigan President, Santa Ono, is meeting with the Big Ten Commissioner, Tony Petitti, today (Friday). I also dive into the rumors regarding Ryan Day and or someone at Ohio State hiring the private investigation firm that brought forth the information that the NCAA is reportedly acting on.