Michigan has suffered back-to-back losses in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge dating back to 2019. After having the 2020 contest against NC State cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolverines will look to right the ship November 29th when they host Virginia at the Crisler Center.

It was announced Tuesday the non-conference matchup will be featured on ESPN with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST. Michigan will now have ten of its regular-season games be televised on the ESPN Family of Networks, including five pitting Big Ten opponents.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge debuted in 1999 and is the longest active running interconference men's basketball series. The Big Ten finished 2021 winning the series 8-6 but trails the ACC in total wins throughout the 23-year period, 144-121.

Michigan has the third-lowest winning percentage (.400) among all Big Ten programs in the series with a record of 8-12. Only four in the conference yield a winning record with Purdue holding the highest winning percentage (.571) with a record of 12-9.

The Big Ten has won the series five of the last eight years which also includes one tie back in 2018. It wasn't until 2009 in which the Big Ten won its first series with the ACC going undefeated for ten consecutive years.

Virginia, whose head coach Tony Bennett has been with the program since 2009, is coming off a NIT Quarterfinals appearance last season. The Cavaliers are just three years removed from their NCAA National Championship and first Final Four run in over 30 years.

Returning for Virginia is the entire starting five from last season in Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, and Kadin Shedrick. Outside of the latter, the remaining four played over 1,000 minutes each through 35 total games.

Michigan began practice on Monday in preparation for its exhibition home opener against Ferris State on November 4th. The season opener begins November 7th when the Wolverines host Purdue Fort Wayne.