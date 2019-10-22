New England DT Ikenna Ugbaja Wants To Hear More From Michigan
Ikenna Ugbaja is a prospect on the rise.
The three-star 2021 defensive tackle from Belmont (Mass.) Hill has five offers and is off to a strong start to his junior campaign, which is generating more interest from college programs.
A three-star prospect, Ugbaja currently has five offers, and one school is making its mark on his recruitment early on.
“Recruiting is going pretty well for me,” Ugbaja said. “Out of the schools that have offered me, I’d have to say Syracuse is my early leader. They’ve been showing the most love and support, so I’m really excited about that.”
Ugbaja notched a scholarship from Michigan back in May and the Wolverines were thought to be the team to beat early on.
