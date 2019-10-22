Ikenna Ugbaja is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star 2021 defensive tackle from Belmont (Mass.) Hill has five offers and is off to a strong start to his junior campaign, which is generating more interest from college programs.

A three-star prospect, Ugbaja currently has five offers, and one school is making its mark on his recruitment early on.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60