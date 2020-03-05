Michigan has been making New England a top priority. With defensive coordinator Don Brown, who is a legend in the area, leading the charge, Michigan has had plenty of success plucking elite talent from the region over the last few cycles. Michigan is set to play host to the New England-based Legacy 7v7 team on Saturday morning.

Massachusetts wide receiver Ismael Zamor holds a Michigan offer. (adidas)

The roster features several talented prospects such as rising 2022 Everett (Mass.) High athlete Ismael Zamor, who has a Michigan offer in hand. In fact, Michigan was the first school to extend an offer to Zamor. The Wolverines identified Zamor in the winter and put a scholarship on the table in December. Zamor has since notched offers from Boston College, Syracuse and UMass.

Zamor isn’t the only player on Legacy 7v7 with an offer from Michigan. The Wolverines also have a scholarship out to two-star 2021 Everett (Mass.) High wide receiver Tyrese Baptsiste. Michigan offered Baptiste in mid-January. He also holds offers from Boston College, Syracuse and UMass.