The new Wolverines commit is the No. 17 running back in the 2025 class. He made the decision while in Ann Arbor for an official visit.

Parker spoke with Rivals to detail his decision to commit. The relationships on staff at Michigan along with the prestige of the program and school were the driving factors.

"They've been completely transparent with me throughout this whole recruitment deal. Just going to Michigan itself, the degree, the weight it holds, and being able to play football at such a prestigious university was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. The coaching staff is incredible."

Parker, at 6-foot, 200-pounds, has an ideal frame to be a multi-use weapon in the Michigan offense.

"They want me to be an every down back. Donovan Edwards, he's an amazing example of a back that can catch it out of the backfield. He does that tremendously."

"They said I fit into that criteria of being a three down back that could go gap, counter, and power, as well as catch the ball out of backfield. So they said they could use me in a lot of different ways in the offense."

Parker went into his official visit with a very strong feeling on the Wolverines. The visit put them over the top.

"Michigan has been in my top three for some time now. I didn't drop a top five or top three, particularly, but I definitely felt like I would love Michigan. Coach Ronald Bellamy went to my high school, so just getting there and the way they treated me, it felt like home."

It did not take long for Parker to make his decision and let the staff know. He told them while out at dinner during his visit.

"When I announced my commitment, I told coach Tony Alford outside the Ruths Chris. So me and him had already known as well as my parents. But I asked coach (Sherrone) Moore to talk, and we talked right outside the building and had a heartfelt conversation. I just told him how much I wanted to be a 'Michigan Man'. So we went in the restaurant, and he announced and they all gave a big round of applause and a 'Go Blue chant. So it was just an amazing feeling."