Newsstand: Michigan Football Will Wear Maize Pants At Michigan State

Michigan On TV
What: Michigan football at Michigan State When: 12:05 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX Tweets Of The Day
As first reported by TheWolverine.com's
Chris Balas, Michigan football will wear maize pants for the second time during the head coach Jim Harbaugh era.
Michigan basketball extended its support for Michigan football as it plays MSU Saturday.
Michigan has a chance to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.
Quote Of The Day
"It’s like in the backyard playing football again. When you see that, when you see that, when you feel it, it just jumps on your back, you get that burst of energy just like they do. They feed off us, but we feed off of them just as much, and that’s definitely been contagious throughout the building and on the practice field and on the game field.”
— Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on the vibe on the team
Headlines Of The Day
