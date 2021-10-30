 TheWolverine - Newsstand: Michigan Football Will Wear Maize Pants At Michigan State
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

Newsstand: Michigan Football Will Wear Maize Pants At Michigan State

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan football at Michigan State

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Tweets Of The Day

As first reported by TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Michigan football will wear maize pants for the second time during the head coach Jim Harbaugh era.

Michigan basketball extended its support for Michigan football as it plays MSU Saturday.

Michigan has a chance to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

Quote Of The Day

"It’s like in the backyard playing football again. When you see that, when you see that, when you feel it, it just jumps on your back, you get that burst of energy just like they do. They feed off us, but we feed off of them just as much, and that’s definitely been contagious throughout the building and on the practice field and on the game field.”
— Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on the vibe on the team
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of MSU Game

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Michigan State

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Ryan Van Bergen Weighs In On U-M/MSU Showdown

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Big Ten Football Odds: The Best Bets In Week 9

Austin Meek and Colton Pouncey, The Athletic: Michigan-Michigan State matchup: 25 things to know about the Wolverines-Spartans top-10 showdown, series

---

{{ article.author_name }}