When it comes to NFL mock drafts, the predictions that analysts use often come with some type of information on what a team is looking for as well as general chatter from general managers and scouts across the league.

When it comes to predicting trades, however, that's where mock drafts can often go off the rails.

However, there seems to be some legitimate interest in franchises across the league to trade up for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, especially from the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings' recent trade for assets in the upcoming draft, the general belief is that the Vikings are storing ammunition for a draft-day trade and one draft analyst believes the move is to be made for McCarthy.

According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and his latest mock draft, McCarthy was selected in the top five picks of the upcoming draft by the Vikings, who traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 4 pick in his mock draft.

Here is what Jeremiah had to say about the pick:

Now the fun really begins. After their recent trade with the Texans, it seems the Vikings are situated to aggressively move up to draft Kirk Cousins’ replacement. The Cardinals trade down, bypassing a chance to pick the first receiver off the board, but they address the position later in Round 1 (SEE: Pick No. 23).