NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 1 — Tracking The Michigan Football Players
Keep it locked here as we provide updates all weekend long on how the Michigan Wolverines' football players are performing at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
We will have the latest on how they all do in their on-field drills, what's being said about them by analysts and more.
Quarterback Shea Patterson and wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones will kick off the action today with their on-field workouts.
4:35 PM — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists center Cesar Ruiz as his No. 37 overall prospect in this year's draft, and the best Wolverine on his board.
4:03 PM — The fact that tight end Sean McKeon won't take part in any of the drills does not come as a surprise, especially when considering he sat out January's Senior Bowl with injury.
Michigan TE Sean McKeon will not participate in any drills or testing today at the combine because of the hamstring he tweaked at the Senior Bowl, source said. Plan is to do everything at pro day March 13.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2020
