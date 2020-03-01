NFL Combine Live Blog, Day 4 — Tracking The Michigan Football Players
Keep it locked here as we provide updates all weekend long on how the Michigan Wolverines' football players are performing at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
We will have the latest on how they all do in their on-field drills, what's being said about them by analysts and more.
The final two U-M players will go through workouts today — cornerback Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus.
3:27 PM — The cornerbacks are now going through pass catching drills, and Hill is unsurprisingly not taking part in this portion either.
2:05 PM — Hill will not run the 40-yard dash today.
1:58 PM — Hill puts up 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
2️⃣1️⃣ reps from Lavert Hill!#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/fVsFRlCYI6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2020
