Eleven former Michigan Wolverines football players have been invited to this year's NFL combine in Indianapolis, in hopes of boosting their pro stocks prior to April's draft. Below is a complete breakdown of all 11 prospects, including what they need to work on at the combine, where they're currently being projected in the draft and much more.

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson completed 65 percent of his passes in 2018 but only 56 percent this past year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Ben Bredeson

Former Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson started 46 of the 50 career games he appeared in. (AP Images)

Overview: He started eight games at left guard as a freshman in 2016, and went on to start 38 of Michigan's next 39 contests to close out his collegiate career. Bredeson was named a third-team Associated Press All-American last season, and was one of just 14 Michigan players in school history to be selected as a two-time captain. U-M Height/Weight: 6-5, 325 On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28 Most Important Aspect: Bredeson was never necessarily elite at Michigan, but was consistently productive, reliable and durable. He will likely come off the board within the first three rounds as a result, with several observers who watched him at the Senior Bowl quick to tab him as a future NFL starter. What They're Saying: "Ben Bredeson projects as a starting guard at the NFL level. There appears to be enough versatility to project Bredeson into a number of concepts and systems, although his functional power and ability to reset the LOS should have him coveted highest on boards that implement primarily gap/power rushing concepts. Bredeson, if able to work on getting his initial hand strikes to stick on defenders with more consistency, would be a quality starter and asset up front." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com Big Board Position Rankings: • WalterFootball.com chose him as the No. 4 offensive guard • Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com pegged him as the No. 92 overall player in the draft and the No. 6 interior offensive lineman • CBS Sports labeled him as the 108th best player and the 22nd best offensive lineman Mock Draft Destinations: • Round 2, No. 47 overall to the Atlanta Falcons — DraftSite.com • Rounds 3-4 — WalterFootball.com: "Bredeson was solid at the point of attack in 2019, contributing to the rushing attack and providing solid protection for [quarterback] Shea Patterson. Bredeson has some quickness, sustains blocks well, and shows quality technique to bend at the knee in pass protection." • Round 4, No. 100 overall to the Seattle Seahawks — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Lavert Hill

Former Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Lavert Hill's three picks were tied for the team lead this past season. (AP Images)

Overview: He was a mainstay in Michigan's secondary ever since he earned a starting cornerback spot as a sophomore in 2017, earning third-team AP All-American honors as a junior in 2018. Hill wrapped up his collegiate tenure with 29 career pass breakups, which is good for sixth place on the school's all-time list. U-M Height/Weight: 5-11, 182 On-Field Workout day: Sunday, March 1 Most Important Aspect: Hill didn't have a bad year in 2019 (he was one of the key cogs in Michigan finishing with the No. 10 pass defense in the country), but his draft stock was significantly higher at the end of his junior campaign in 2018. Coverage abilities have never been in question with him, but his size is and will continue to be (5-11, 182), which means it's hard to envision him boosting his stock much at the combine. What They're Saying: "Hill's size and the lack of physicality is important, especially with tackling and being able to be a guy you can trust in that area. When you are one-on-one, you have to be able to make a play and not allow yards after catch or take down a running back or tight end. Then you have to be able to make those plays in open space, and that is the question about Lavert Hill. As a cover guy, though, he's shown he can get the job done. With the pace of the game, the way it's played, I could see him, if he tests great, end up being in that third to fifth round." — ESPN's Mel Kiper Big Board Position Rankings:

• WalterFootball.com named him the No. 13 cornerback in the draft • Drafttek.com labeled him No. 16 among cornerbacks and the No. 152 prospect overall • CBS Sports has him as the 24th best cornerback and the No. 187 overall player Mock Draft Destinations: • Rounds 3-4 — WalterFootball.com: "For the NFL, Hill's best fit could come inside as a slot cornerback." • Round 6, No. 204 overall to the Buffalo Bills — DraftSite.com • Round 7, No. 228 to the Indianapolis Colts — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Khaleke Hudson

Former Michigan Wolverines football viper Khaleke Hudson racked up 101 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last year. (Lon Horwedel)

Overview: His best statistical season came in 2017 when he racked up 18.5 tackles for loss, which led the Big Ten and were tied for the 11th most in the country. Hudson earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his final three years at U-M, and concluded his senior campaign by leading the team in tackles with 101, which were good for the fifth most in the conference. U-M Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 On-Field Workout day: Saturday, Feb. 29 Most Important Aspect: Hudson is viewed as a bit of a tweener in NFL scouts' eyes, with some opining that safety might be his best position at the next level. He is widely considered to be a late-round pick in the draft, with an organization bound to take a chance on him thanks to his physical attributes. What They're Saying: "Undersized safety turned linebacker who summons toughness and spunk to counterbalance his lack of traits. The production has been fairly impressive in two of the last three seasons, but he's quicker than fast and his range is limited. Hudson's lack of size shows up near the line of scrimmage and he's not as sticky in coverage as he needs to be. His talent for blocking punts should garner attention, but may not be enough to overcome deficiencies at linebacker or safety." — Lance Zierlein of NFL.com Big Board Position Rankings:

• CBS Sports labeled him as the 225th best player in the draft and the 19th best linebacker • Drafttek.com slotted him in as the No. 267 overall prospect and No. 15 among outside linebackers Mock Draft Destinations: • Round 3, No. 84 overall to the Denver Broncos — WalterFootball.com: "The Broncos could use some depth and competition at safety next to Justin Simmons. Hudson totaled 102 tackles, three passes defended and two sacks in 2019. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is a solid run defender who could stand to improve his pass coverage for the NFL. In 2018, Hudson had 45 tackles with two sacks and one pass broken up. His best season came as a sophomore with 83 tackles with 18.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, nine passes broken up and two interceptions on the year." • Round 6, No. 171 to the Baltimore Ravens — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller • Round 7, No. 255 overall to the Denver Broncos — DraftSite.com

Sean McKeon

Former Michigan Wolverines football tight end Sean McKeon's 235 yards were the sixth most on the team last year. (Per Kjeldsen)

Overview: He served as a significant contributor at tight end ever since his sophomore season of 2017, splitting reps with Zach Gentry in '17 and '18 and then with current fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks this past year. McKeon finished his U-M career with 668 yards and six touchdowns, while often receiving high praise for his blocking efforts from head coach Jim Harbaugh. U-M Height/Weight: 6-5, 246 On-Field Workout day: Thursday, Feb. 27 Most Important Aspect: McKeon doesn't necessarily excel at a high level in one single area, but was adequate as both a pass catcher and as a blocker during his time at Michigan. He'll have a chance to boost his stock and come off the board in the later rounds if he shows off outstanding hands at the combine, though it would not surprise if he goes undrafted. What They're Saying: "Experienced handling wham blocks, combo blocks and kick-outs, McKeon improved as a blocker as the 2019 season wore on, but he lacks the core power to match up with rugged NFL edge-setters right now. His routes don't feature much burst to separate against dedicated coverage. However, he plays with good catch focus when working the soft spots of zones. McKeon might find a roster spot or a practice squad as a late-round, developmental 'Y' tight end." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com Big Board Position Rankings:

• WalterFootball.com named him the No. 13 tight end in the draft • CBS Sports pegged him as the 274th best player and the 17th best tight end • Drafttek.com tabbed him No. 27 among tight ends and No. 468 overall Mock Draft Destinations: • Rounds 4-6 — WalterFootball.com: "McKeon did not have a prolific 2019 as a receiver, but he played well enough to earn a roster spot at the Senior Bowl. McKeon had 13 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns on the year. His best season for receiving production came as a sophomore with 31 catches for 301 yards and three scores. McKeon could gain some strength and get consideration as a Y - blocking - tight end in the NFL." • Round 7, No. 207 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller • Undrafted — DraftSite.com

Josh Metellus

Former Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus' 74 tackles were the third most on the team last year. (Lon Horwedel)

Overview: He started 38 of Michigan's 39 games since the start of the 2017 season, though he was often criticized for a lack of speed and a tendency to give up big plays through the air. Metellus nevertheless earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his three years as a starter, and finished his U-M career with 187 tackles and five interceptions. U-M Height/Weight: 6-0, 218 On-Field Workout day: Sunday, March 1 Most Important Aspect: Metellus was often picked on by opposing passing attacks and had a knack for giving up big plays as a result, which is something that could scare NFL teams off. Running a solid 40-time at the combine would help him, but it's hard to imagine him coming off the board any higher than the final two rounds. What They're Saying: "Josh Metellus projects as a special teams contributor at the NFL level. Metellus has some attractive physical qualities but ultimately struggles with spacing, anticipation, ball skills and open field tackling — all of which make his projection into a full time or high snap role on the defensive side of the football a difficult proposition. Metellus, is certainly an NFL athlete, doesn't have the fundamentals or football IQ to be considered anything other than a developmental player." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com Big Board Position Rankings: • CBS Sports labeled him as the 203rd best player and the 16th best safety • WalterFootball.com tabbed him as the No. 27 safety in the draft • Drafttek.com named him 27th among safeties and No. 364 overall Mock Draft Destinations: • Rounds 4-6 — WalterFootball.com • Round 7, No. 216 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller • Undrafted — DraftSite.com

Mike Onwenu

Pro Football Focus tabbed former Michigan Wolverines football right guard Mike Onwenu as a midseason All-American last year. (Per Kjeldsen)

Overview: He started all 26 games at right guard over the past two years, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches the last two seasons. At 350 pounds, Onwenu's conditioning and stamina had been an issue early in his career, but he made significant strides in that area as a senior. U-M Height/Weight: 6-3, 350 On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28 Most Important Aspect: Onwenu's size could be both a blessing and a curse; the fact that he weighs 350 pounds could be enough to scare NFL teams off, though it's also feasible that an organization falls in love with how well he moves for his size. His stamina and conditioning improved as a senior, but probably still need to get quite a bit better if he wants to make an NFL roster. What They're Saying: "While it is his size and power that stands out, Onwenu moves well for such a big offensive lineman. He shows solid overall mobility, moving well laterally to take care of reach blocks and even showing some ability when asked to pull. While he moves better than you would expect, Onwenu is going to make his money on his power. He is basically immovable up front and has a wide base that makes him extremely difficult to get around. Onwenu is also incredibly powerful at the point of attack, using his powerful lower body and strong hands to clear out lanes in the run game. He also understands leverage well, consistently showing good pad level. In pass protection, Onwenu uses his length well and anchors at an extremely high level. Speed on the inside can give him problems at times, but his wide base makes him a difficult player to go around no matter the situation." — Dan Schmelzer of NFLMocks.com Big Board Position Rankings: • Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com selected him as the No. 112 overall player in the draft and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman • WalterFootball.com pegged him as the No. 15 offensive guard • CBS Sports labeled him as the 192nd best player and the 43rd best offensive lineman Mock Draft Destinations: • Rounds 4-6 — WalterFootball.com: "Onwenu could be a right guard candidate, but he should get in better condition for the NFL. He was decent for Michigan." • Undrafted — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller • Undrafted — DraftSite.com

Shea Patterson

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson finished his U-M career with a 19-7 record. (AP Images)

Overview: He started all 26 games of his Michigan career after transferring in from Ole Miss prior to the 2018 season, and threw for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns. Inconsistency plagued him, however, especially during his senior season when the appropriate strides were not made from the year before (completed 65 percent of his passes in 2018 and only 56 percent in 2019). U-M Height/Weight: 6-2, 202 On-Field Workout day: Thursday, Feb. 27 Most Important Aspect: Patterson's draft stock has plummeted since the start of the 2019 season, thanks to an inconsistent senior campaign and a poor showing at the Senior Bowl in January. A lack of size (6-2, 202) and accuracy issues will likely cause him to go undrafted, with a sixth or seventh-round pick seemingly being the best case scenario for him. What They're Saying: "He’s a guy who has had four different [offensive] coordinators over his time at Ole Miss and Michigan. During the final month of November down the stretch, he threw for 1,000 yards in his last three games and really played his way in. He’s got playmaking ability. He can get outside the pocket and he makes a lot of those — not saying he’s [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Patrick Mahomes — but he makes a lot of those improvised, different arm angle throws.” — Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy Big Board Position Rankings: • Drafttek.com tabbed him as the 12th best quarterback and the No. 268 overall prospect • WalterFootball named him the No. 13 quarterback in the draft, writing, "Patterson completed 57 percent of his passes this season for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He hasn't developed enough as a pocket passer to be an early-round prospect. Patterson is a streaky quarterback. He can make some accurate throws when he is in rhythm and can use his legs to make some things happen. Patterson revealed some bad habits against Penn State. There were plays where he had a clean pocket, but Patterson would get frantic and rattled by a rush that wasn't there. There was one play where he made a jump pass when he had a clean pocket and it would have been an easy completion if he had just thrown the check down with his feet set. On the next play, Patterson threw a terrible pass right to a defender on an attempted screen." • CBS Sports pegged him as the 358th best player in the draft and the 18th best quarterback Mock Draft Destinations: • Round 6, No. 201 overall to the Buffalo Bills — DraftSite.com • Rounds 5-7 — WalterFootball.com: "Patterson's field vision and composure need a lot of work, as he often gets flustered when his first read is covered. Patterson has a skill set with a strong arm and mobility, but he looks like a third-day prospect at best who should be a third-string developmental backup to see if he can improve enough to be considered a backup. He has a long way to go, and that could be seen in Mobile, where he really struggled at the Senior Bowl." • Undrafted — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Former Michigan Wolverines football receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones returned two punts for touchdowns during his U-M career. (USA Today Sports Images)

Overview: His best season came as a sophomore in 2018 when he hauled in 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Peoples-Jones was a consistent target in the passing game and served as U-M's punt returner during his three years at Michigan, but decided to leave early after an underwhelming junior season that only saw him reel in 34 catches for 438 yards. U-M Height/Weight: 6-2, 208 On-Field Workout day: Thursday, Feb. 27 Most Important Aspect: He has all the physical tools to test extremely well at the combine, though some people seem to forget there's more that goes into playing football than just having the physical qualities to succeed. Drops became an issue for Peoples-Jones late in his career at Michigan, so it will be important for him to showcase reliable hands at the combine if he wants to be selected within the first three rounds of the draft. What They're Saying: "Donovan Peoples-Jones is going to be a much better pro than he was college player at Michigan. The Wolverines offense failed to provide Peoples-Jones with the targets and touches his skills and ability demanded — he was open much more often than he was targeted. 'DPJ' will bring consistency in the return game but he should make a big jump as a 'big slot' receiver at the next level, teams looking to implement spread sets should prioritize targeting him for their offense thanks to his versatility." — Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com Big Board Position Rankings: • Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com has him tabbed as the No. 59 overall player and the No. 11 receiver • CBS Sports labeled him as the 76th best player and the 12th best wideout • WalterFootball pegged him as the No. 21 receiver in the draft Mock Draft Destinations: • Round 2, No. 44 overall to the Indianapolis Colts — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller • Round 4, No. 137 overall to the Denver Broncos — DraftSite.com • Rounds 3-5 — WalterFootball.com: "Peoples-Jones was a top recruit coming out of high school, but he never turned into the star he was expected to be. Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, but the Michigan passing attack struggled with Shea Patterson at the helm. As a sophomore, Peoples-Jones made 47 catches for 612 yards and eight scores. He has a skill set and upside to develop."

Cesar Ruiz

Pro Football Focus named former Michigan Wolverines football center Cesar Ruiz as the best pass blocking center in the nation in 2019. (Per Kjeldsen)

Overview: He came to Michigan as the No. 1 center in the country out of high school, and started five games as a freshman at right guard and then all 26 the past two years at center. Ruiz earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches in 2019 before deciding to end his collegiate career early and go pro. U-M Height/Weight: 6-4, 319 On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28 Most Important Aspect: Ruiz's draft stock has risen so high, that many of the industry's top experts are now projecting him to come off the board late in the first round. Viewed as the top center in the draft by many analysts, he'll likely be the first Wolverine selected in April. What They're Saying: "A blend of size, power, mobility and technique, Ruiz projects favorably to any interior spot along the offensive line at the next level. For such a massive man, Ruiz displays outstanding mobility and he is highly effective working laterally and in space. His versatility extends beyond just the ability to play any spot along the interior, he has the attributes needed to thrive in both gap and zone blocking run schemes. Ruiz does have room to grow with some timing elements in pass protection and he could benefit from dropping some bad weight on his frame. Ruiz projects as an early impact starter in the NFL with the upside to become the pillar of an NFL offensive line for years to come." — Joe Marino of TheDraftNetwork.com Big Board Position Rankings: • Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com has him as the No. 43 overall player in the draft and the best interior offensive lineman • WalterFootball.com named him the No. 4 player at his position • Dane Brugler of The Athletic pegged him as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the draft • CBS Sports tabbed him as the No. 72 overall player and the No. 15 offensive lineman Mock Draft Destinations: • No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers — TheDraftNetwork.com's Joe Marino: "The 49ers made it to the Super Bowl but enter this offseason with plenty of question marks, one of them being the interior offensive line. With experience at both guard and center, he is a scheme-versatile prospect and offers positional flexibility. He’s a bigger interior blocker, but he moves extremely well and thrives when connecting with moving targets in space. In the run game, Ruiz has all the tools to move bodies at the line of scrimmage and complements that with wonderful consistency executing longer pulls and releasing to the second level. His anchor is stout in pass protection and I love how naturally he recoils and maintains the depth of the pocket. Ruiz would solidify things up front for [49ers head coach] Kyle Shannahan’s offense." • No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller: "The 49ers clearly have a defense talented enough to win the big games and have promising young players on offense, led by [wideout] Deebo Samuel and [tight end] George Kittle. Up next to improve is the interior offensive line. Cesar Ruiz is the draft's best center and has shown the ability to handle power and speed on the inside. He's smart, athletic and versatile enough to handle the 49ers' zone-blocking scheme at any inside spot." • No. 32 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN's Mel Kiper: "I really like Ruiz's film from last season, and I have a higher grade on him now than I did on the 2019 class' top center Garrett Bradbury [of the Minnesota Vikings] last year. It's just tough to project where centers will land because few teams actually need them. Ruiz, who also started a few games at guard in college, is an outstanding pass-blocker. The Chiefs could upgrade at center over Austin Reiter or put Ruiz at guard in place of veteran Stefen Wisniewski, who is a free agent. Both had tough games in the Super Bowl win against a spectacular 49ers defensive line. Edge-rusher and cornerback are other possibilities here." • Round 3, No. 80 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders — DraftSite.com • Rounds 3-5 — WalterFootball.com: "Ruiz decided to skip his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft after putting together a quality collegiate career for Michigan. He is a well-balanced blocker in the ground game and in pass protection. Additionally, he has a lot of experience from being a 3-year starter. Ruiz has enough size to also compete at guard as well. To start his NFL career, Ruiz could serve as a game-day backup for both guard spots and center."

Jon Runyan

Former Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Jon Runyan started 26 of the 34 games he appeared in at U-M. (AP Images)

Overview: He started 24 of Michigan's 26 games the past two years, and received first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches each of those seasons. After appearing in only one game his first two years at U-M, Runyan concluded his career as one of the Wolverines' most consistent and productive linemen. U-M Height/Weight: 6-5, 321 On-Field Workout day: Friday, Feb. 28 Most Important Aspect: Runyan will likely have to test better than expected at the combine if he hopes to be chosen in April's NFL draft. It's possible that a team takes a chance on him in the final round or two, despite a professional ceiling that doesn't appear to be all that high. What They're Saying: "Excellent mover for his height at 6’5, and that is shown in his natural pass sets. Patient in pass protection, never looking to overextend. Will wait for the defensive end to make the first move and react, often winning the hand placement battle. Smooth, natural and stout, rarely allowing penetration into the feet of the quarterback. Will take pass rushers for a ride around the edge track when they approach too vertically." — Lance Zierlein of NFL.com Big Board Position Rankings: • Drafttek.com pegged him as the No. 16 offensive guard and the No. 220 player overall • CBS Sports tabbed him as the 349th best player in the draft and the 60th best offensive lineman Mock Draft Destinations: • Round 6, No. 210 overall to the San Francisco 49ers — DraftSite.com • Undrafted — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Josh Uche

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Josh Uche led the team in sacks each of the past two years. (Lon Horwedel)