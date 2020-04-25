News More News
Former Michigan players Cesar Ruiz and Josh Uche are off the board, but there are 11 more Wolverines that are hoping to be selected on day three of the 2020 NFL Draft in rounds four through seven. 149 picks remain in the draft.

Here's where U-M's remaining prospects check in on updated best available lists heading into the day.

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback LaVert Hill hopes to hear his name called on day three of the NFL Draft. ()

ESPN

Best Available Remaining

No. 23 - cornerback LaVert Hill

No. 35 - wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

No. 55 - outside linebacker/safety Khaleke Hudson

No. 61 - interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson

No. 99 - offensive tackle Jon Runyan

No. 120 - tight end Sean McKeon

No. 131 - safety Josh Metellus

No. 188 - defensive end Michael Danna

No. 195 - quarterback Shea Patterson

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Top Players Remaining On Dane Brugler's Draft Board Entering Day 3

No. 31 - Bredeson

No. 49 - Peoples-Jones

No. 64 - Metellus

No. 109 - interior offensive lineman Michael Onwenu

No. 123 - Runyan

No. 132 - McKeon

No. 139 - Hill

No. 144 - Hudson

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is one of the top receivers remaining in the draft. (AP Images)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Top 25 Best Available On Day 3

No. 8 - Peoples-Jones

No. 20 - Bredeson

NBC Sports

Top 67 Best Available On Day 3

No. 36 - Hudson

No. 49 - Bredeson

No. 50 - Peoples-Jones

Rob Rang, Sports Illustrated

Best Players Available For Day 3

No. 3 - Bredeson (no. 1 interior offensive lineman)

No. 42 - Hill (no. 20 corner)

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

Best Remaining Players After Day 2

No. 12 quarterback - Patterson

No. 1 wide receiver - Peoples-Jones

No. 9 tight end - McKeon

No. 9 offensive tackle - Runyan

No. 4 interior offensive lineman - Bredeson

No. 23 defensive end - Danna

No. 17 linebacker - Hudson

No. 10 cornerback - Hill

No. 7 safety - Metellus

No. 22 safety - Jordan Glasgow

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Best Remaining Prospects Available

No. 34 - Peoples-Jones

