Maurice Hurst lasted longer than expected in the 2018 NFL Draft — but he finally heard his name called with the third pick of the fifth round by the Oakland Raiders. He tweeted Friday night after going unselected in rounds 2 and 3 he was "just waiting for the right place," and he may be going to a perfect situation, joining a team that is loaded in the front seven.

Been through adversity my whole life, just waiting for the right place to find me! This is my process 🙏🏾

Hurst fell due to the heart condition that was discovered at the NFL Combine, which prevented him from working out in Indianapolis. Although he’s reportedly been cleared, it was such a concern that the projected first-round pick early in the process fell all the way to 140th overall.

Once Hurst reached that point, the Raiders traded picks No. 159 and 185 in order to move up and make sure Hurst was wearing the Silver and Black next season.

NFL Network expert Mike Mayock said on Friday night that he had talked to 10-15 teams, and all but one had taken Hurst completely off their draft board. But there is no arguing about what the 2017 Michigan MVP can do on the field, despite being an undersized NFL defensive tackle.

“292 pounds, not a great anchor guy — but that’s not who he is or what they will ask him to do,” Mayock said. “Trust me, he is today’s three-technique — immediate production in sub-packages, get up the field and hunt quarterbacks.

“Does he have to get stronger? Yes he does, but you pair him with [2018 second-round pick] P.J. Hall from Sam Houston State all of a sudden in the interior of that Oakland Raiders defensive line, when they go sub-package, those two guys are going to be outstanding. Then on the outside, you’ve got [2018 third-round pick] Arden Key, you’ve got [former first-round pick] Bruce Irvin, you’ve got [2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Pro] Khalil Mack, you’re getting after some quarterbacks.”

“They just got my 42nd overall player here at 140, so that tells you the kind of value they’re getting with Maurice Hurst,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah added.

Both ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay also noted they had much higher grades on Hurst than where he ended up going. Kiper projected him as a late first or early second-rounder.

"If everything works out medically, you got a three-technique that’s one of the most productive pass rushers and disrupters in this entire draft," ESPN's Todd McShay said. "I had a late first-round grade on him."

"On the defensive line for the Oakland Raiders what they need is inside pass rushers, they need somebody who can pressure the pocket up the middle to go along with Khalik Mack on the outside, and Maurice Hurst can do that," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said.

"There is no question if he can stay healthy and there are no issues, that may be one of the best picks in the draft because of what they needed and what they needed now to go with Khalil Mack," he later added. "It matches up perfectly."

Hurst is the second Wolverine to be selected, joining third-round pick Mason Cole of the Arizona Cardinals to extend the nation's longest NFL Draft streak to 80 straight years with a pick.

In college, Hurst went from being a three-star recruit ranked 32nd nationally at his position to a consensus All-American.



Now, he’ll similarly look to exceed expectations while entering the NFL as a fifth-round choice.