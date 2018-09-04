Tom Brady turned 41 on Aug. 3. AP Images

A total of 39 former Wolverines were listed on NFL clubs throughout the 2018 preseason, but teams were required to trim their regular season personnel down to 53 players by Sept. 1. Most of the 39 made their respective teams' roster, but a few of them were cut and are now free agents in search of a new club. Here's a look at all of them, and where they stand heading into the 2018 regular season.

• Richard Ash (Played at U-M from 2010-13^), DL, Free Agent: Was waived by the Dallas Cowboys from injured reserve (knee) with an injury settlement, and then released on Aug. 25. • Ben Braden (2012-16), OG, New York Jets: Made the Jets' 53-man roster out of fall camp. • Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Brady made the Patriots' roster and will be the team's starting quarterback this season at age 41. • Jake Butt (2013-16), TE, Denver Broncos: Will open the season as Jeff Heuerman's backup at tight end.

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: One of four defensive ends to make Dallas' 53-man roster. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16), WR, Free Agent: Waived by the Chiefs on Sept. 1, and is now a free agent.

Former @Chiefs WR Jehu Chesson working out for the @Giants this morning. — Nicholas Vlasin (@NickV_KCTV5) September 4, 2018

• Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Is expected to be the team's top defensive end with the departures of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. • Jeremy Clark (2013-16), CB, New York Jets: Did not make the Jets' 53-man roster, but was signed to their 10-man practice squad on Sept. 2. • Mason Cole (2014-17), C, Arizona Cardinals: Will be the Cardinals' starting center this season after incumbent A.Q. Shipley suffered a torn ACL. • Blake Countess (2011-14^), S, Los Angeles Rams: One of five safeties listed on the Rams' updated roster. • Amara Darboh (2013-16), WR, New England Patriots: Placed on waivers by the Seattle Seahawks and was claimed by the Patriots on Sept. 2, and currently sits on New England's 53-man roster.

LT Trent Brown, WR Amara Darboh missing from #Patriots practice. Second straight absence for Brown.



Two new O-linemen present: 72 (perhaps Eric Smith, newly added to the PS per @MikeReiss) and 63, who looks like the recently released Brian Schwenke. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 4, 2018

• Devin Funchess (2012-14), WR, Carolina Panthers: Expected to be the team's top receiver once again in 2018 after leading Carolina in receiving yards last year with 840.

Devin Funchess projected for another strong season in Carolina https://t.co/zgpiSY6Ckv — numberFire NFL (@numberFire_NFL) September 3, 2018

• Ben Gedeon (2014-16), LB, Minnesota Vikings: One of five linebackers to make Minnesota's roster.

Your #Vikings LBs currently are: Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson and Devante Downs. — Brian Hall (@MNBrianHall) September 1, 2018

• Graham Glasgow (2012-15), OG, Detroit Lions: Expected to be the Lions' starting center this season. • Ryan Glasgow (2013-16), DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Made the team, and will be a backup defensive tackle. • Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Last year's Super Bowl hero is pegged as a starting defensive end for Philadelphia. • Leon Hall (2003-06), CB, Oakland Raiders: One of nine defensive backs to make Oakland's team out of preseason. • Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Locked in as quarterback Pat Mahomes' backup in Kansas City. • Willie Henry (2013-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: One of six defensive linemen to make the Ravens' roster (along with fellow former Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Wormley). • Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Expected to be a backup safety this season. • Mo Hurst (2013-17), DT, Oakland Raiders: One of four defensive tackles to make the team. • Kyle Kalis (2013-16), OG, Cleveland Browns: Cut by the Redskins late Friday night, and signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 3.

Practice squad now complete with Kyle Kalis and Pharoah McKever https://t.co/S6utDdgpIz — The Browns Wire (@TheBrownsWire) September 4, 2018

• Joe Kerridge (2011-15), FB, Green Bay Packers: Signed to the Packers' 10-man practice squad on Sept. 2. • Taylor Lewan (2010-13), OT, Tennessee Titans: Will be the team's starting left tackle in 2018, and is considered to be one of the top lineman in the league.

• Jourdan Lewis (2010-13), CB, Dallas Cowboys: One of eight defensive backs to make the Cowboys' roster. • Erik Magnuson (2013-16), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Made the club and is expected to be the team's backup center in 2018.



As I understood and reported last week, Erik Magnuson's injury was not as severe as originally thought. It does not look as if he’s going on IR. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 4, 2018

• Patrick Omameh (2009-12), OG, New York Giants: Slated to be the Giants' starting right guard this year. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, Cleveland Browns: Will take on a huge role for the Browns in 2018, as he is primed to be the team's starting safety, kick returner and punt returner. • Henry Poggi (2013-17), FB, Free Agent: Waived by the Patriots on Sept. 1 and is now a free agent. • Thomas Rawls (2010-13^), RB, Free Agent: Released by the Jets on Sept. 1, despite never having played a game with them (they signed him in March). • Jake Rudock (2015), QB, Detroit Lions: Waived on Sept. 1, but then signed to the team's 10-member practice squad the following day.

Lions sign Jake Rudock to their practice squad https://t.co/A96jD0YG6c Detroit announces several more moves Sunday



from FOX Sports Digital https://t.co/34mYm7bnMy — Alisha khan (@AlishaKhan512) September 4, 2018

• Jake Ryan (2010-14), LB, Green Bay Packers: Is on the Packers' injured reserve and will miss the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL on Aug. 1. • Michael Schofield (2010-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Projected to be the starting right guard in 2018 in Los Angeles. • Channing Stribling (2013-16), CB, Free Agent: Cut by the team on Sept. 1 and is now a free agent. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16), S, Denver Broncos: Made the team's roster and will be a backup safety this season.



Dymonte Thomas will play a bigger role on Denver’s defense with Su’a Cravens going to IR, Vance Joseph said today. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) September 3, 2018

• Fitzgerald Toussaint (2010-13), RB, Free Agent: Released by the Steelers on Sept. 1 and is now in search of a new team.

Former Steelers RB Fitzgerald Toussaint reportedly visited Colts Sunday https://t.co/eWF1SHILgr pic.twitter.com/ITx5IT3Tuo — Zesty NFL Ind Colts (@zesty_colts) September 4, 2018

• Matt Wile (2011-14), P, Minnesota Vikings: Claimed by the Vikings off waivers from the Steelers on Sept. 2, and is currently on Minnesota's active roster.

Mike Zimmer said Matt Wile didn't punt today but did a nice job of holding. Said he possibly could also kick off. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 3, 2018

• Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, Jacksonville Jaguars: One of five safeties to make Jacksonville's roster.