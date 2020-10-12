It wasn't a huge weekend for former Michigan Wolverines football players in the NFL, but one in particular made a triumphant return from injury — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson. In his first game back since the season-opener, Wilson picked off a pass from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and returned it 48 yards the other way. Below is the complete list of how all former Wolverines performed in the NFL over the weekend.

Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson played for the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 2012-15. (USA Today Sports Images)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown and no picks in Thursday night's 20-19 loss to the Bears … Brady is completing 64.3 percent of his throws on the year for 1,375 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions … His 12 scoring tosses are tied for the fourth most in the NFL and his 1,375 yards rank ninth.

43-year-olds don’t do this. 40-year-olds don’t do this. 39-year-olds don’t really do this. Tom Brady, of course, does it. pic.twitter.com/B70G9wvHyG — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 9, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Played one offensive snap and one special teams snap in the Ravens' 27-3 blowout win over the Bengals … Has appeared in two affairs off the bench for 4-1 Baltimore.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Accumulated three tackles in Pittsburgh's 38-29 triumph over Philadelphia yesterday … Bush has started every affair for the 4-0 Steelers, compiling 21 tackles, half a sack and three passes defended.

Don’t be fooled by the stats, Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick are playing great in 2020. https://t.co/WyMVvjZD1r — Geoffrey Benedict (@phantaskippy) October 10, 2020

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

The 1-3 Broncos' clash at 2-2 New England was postponed … Butt has appeared in all four of Denver's contests in a backup role, logging two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Saw just 11 defensive snaps in Kansas City's 40-32 loss to the Raiders, failing to notch any statistics … Charlton has seen the field in four of Kansas City's five games in a backup role, posting two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Racked up a lone tackle in Kansas City's 40-32 setback against the Raiders on Sunday … Clark has started all five outings for the 4-1 Chiefs, recording 11 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Earned the starting nod in the Cardinals' 30-10 win over the Jets, playing all 75 offensive snaps … Cole has begun all three of the showdowns he has appeared in, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Was placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring ailment on Oct. 10, and as a result missed the club's 40-32 loss to Las Vegas yesterday … Danna has appeared in four tilts off the bench, registering seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Darboh has spent the entirety of the season on the 4-0 Steelers' practice squad.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 3-0 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal on April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

The 4-0 Packers enjoyed a bye week … Gary has started one of the three affairs he has competed in this season (missed one with an ankle injury), tallying seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the 1-4 Vikings' injured reserve list after failing a physical for unknown reasons on Sept. 5 … He will miss the first six weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gentry has been on 4-0 Pittsburgh's active roster for all four clashes, but has yet to see playing time in 2020.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Denver's contest at New England was postponed this weekend … Glasgow has started all four of the Broncos' games this year and has been on the field for every offensive snap the team has taken.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Totaled a season-high two tackles in the Colts' 32-23 loss to the Browns, playing 79 percent of the club's special teams snaps … Glasgow has earned playing time in all five of Indianapolis' outings on special teams, accumulating five tackles and a blocked punt.

Jordan Glasgow again. Right off the bat. Up to 4 ST tackles on the year. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 11, 2020

DT Ryan Glasgow, Houston Texans

Was signed to Texans' practice squad as a free agent on Sept. 28 and has resided there ever since.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Compiled two tackles and one tackle for loss in the Eagles' 38-29 loss at Pittsburgh yesterday … Graham has started all five showdowns this season and has logged 10 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss … His six stops behind the line of scrimmage are tied for the seventh most in the NFL.

Brandon Graham



“I do think we’re a good team. The self inflicted wounds have to stop. We can’t keep making the same excuses. We blew it. We blew our chances. We are headed in the right direction. We just have to believe that” pic.twitter.com/VMNcrkoXQQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 11, 2020

Brandon Graham says he didn't touch the facemask on the play he was called for the penalty.



(I don't know; the TV broadcast never showed the replay) — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 11, 2020

Thanks to his play on the field—including one unforgettable Super Bowl moment—and his presence in the community, Brandon Graham has long been a fan favorite. https://t.co/QCARhEO1nJ pic.twitter.com/mIzmwLYvCY — Suburban Life (@suburbanlifepa) October 12, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Henne is the backup to starter Patrick Mahomes and has not yet seen action in 2020.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Missed Seattle's thrilling victory over the Vikings last night with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two tilts this season due to the ailment and has notched 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 4-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Posted his first tackle of the year while playing 93 percent of the club's special teams snaps in Sunday's 30-10 blowout loss to the Rams … Hudson has appeared in all five of Washington's clashes on special teams (no defensive snaps yet), racking up one tackle.

Trust the process ‼️ — "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) October 11, 2020

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders placed him on the coronavirus list on Oct. 6, and he missed their 40-32 win at Kansas City this weekend as a result … Hurst has played in four of Las Vegas' five contests (no starts) and has recorded up 13 tackles, half a sack and one tackle for loss.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

The Titans are slated to host the Bills tomorrow night at 7:00 ET … Lewan has earned the starting nod at left tackle in all three games for the 3-0 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Registered a season-high six tackles in Dallas' 37-34 shootout victory over the Giants, despite coming off the bench … Lewis has started three of the four outings he has appeared in (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury) and has tallied 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw action on both defense and special teams in the Rams' 30-10 blowout of Washington, but failed to total any statistics … Long has seen the field in all five of the 4-1 Rams' showdowns but has only accumulated one tackle.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 3-2 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a tilt this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw the field on both offense and special teams in Dallas' 37-34 triumph over the Giants, but did not compile any stats … McKeon has appeared in three of the Cowboys' five affairs this season, but has yet to log any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Received playing time on special teams in Minnesota's 27-26 loss at Seattle, but did not notch any stats … Metellus has played in four of the Vikings' five clashes (primarily on special teams), posting two tackles.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Racked up a lone tackle in a backup role in Seattle's 27-26 win over the Vikings last night … Mone has seen playing time in all five of the 5-0 Seahawks' contests (no starts), recording six tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety in the club's Sept. 27 win over Dallas.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was promoted to the Raiders' active roster on Sept. 23 after the club signed him as a free agent on Sept. 19, but he has not yet appeared in a game this season.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

The Patriots' home outing against the Broncos this weekend was postponed … Onwenu has started all four of the 2-2 Patriots' showdowns this season — two on the right side as an extra tackle, one at left guard and one at right guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Only played 10 offensive snaps in the Browns' 32-23 win over the Colts, but averaged 19.8 yards on five kick returns and five yards on one punt return … Peoples-Jones has only seen time in two tilts (one start), and has averaged 21.5 yards on eight kick returns and nine yards on two punt returns.

More onside kick stuff. Indianapolis cut Cleveland lead to 29-23 with a FG with 4:15 left. Kicked deep but Donovan Peoples-Jones has long return. Then big run from D'Ernest Johnson. Game is basically over now. — Damin Esper (@DaminEsper) October 11, 2020

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Registered five tackles and one tackle for loss off the bench in the Giants' 37-34 loss to the Cowboys … Peppers has started three of four affairs (missed one with a low ankle sprain), tallying 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and a 12.5-yard average on four punt returns.

Giants S Jabrill Peppers: "Tails never fails, baby!"



It didn't. Giants win coin toss, elect to defer.



Cowboys ball — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 11, 2020

Jabrill Peppers with a great tackle. #TogetherBlue — Giants Today (@NYGToday) October 11, 2020

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Has resided on Miami's practice squad the entire season.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

The Saints host the Chargers tonight at 8:15 ET … Ruiz has appeared in three of New Orleans' four clashes at right guard (missed the season-opener with an ankle injury), having started one time.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay enjoyed a bye this weekend … Runyan has seen playing time in all four of the 4-0 Packers' games, though he's only appeared on offense in two of them.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Did not play in the Panthers' 23-16 triumph over the Falcons … Schofield has played in three of the Panthers' five outings, starting the first two showdowns at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 tilt against the Chargers and taking on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

The Patriots' affair with Denver this weekend was postponed … Uche was placed on the injured reserve list Sept. 26 with an ankle injury and has not yet played in 2020.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Only played one defensive snap in Jacksonville's 30-14 loss to the Texans, but played 83 percent of the club's special teams snaps and did not total any stats … Watson has seen the field in all five of the Jaguars' affairs (no starts), accumulating four tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Returned from the injured reserve list and started the Jaguars' 30-14 loss to Houston, compiling three tackles, one pass defended and an interception he returned 48 yards … Wilson has started each of the two clashes he has played in (missed three with a hamstring injury), logging seven tackles, one pass defended and the aforementioned interception.

Jarrod Wilson with the INT and the NICE return. 🙌



LIVE NOW on CBS. @Jaguars @NFL pic.twitter.com/UgpU8pY97G — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 11, 2020

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

New England's contest against Denver this weekend was postponed … Winovich has earned the starting nod in all four of the club's games, notching 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Top #NFL Edge defenders in pass rush win rate (via ESPN):



T.J. Watt: 39% 👀

Jerry Hughes: 33%

Shaquil Barrett: 30%

J.J. Watt: 29 %

Brian Burns: 29%

Khalil Mack: 28%

Brandon Graham: 28%

Chase Winovich: 27%

Myles Garrett: 26%

Joey Bosa: 25%#Steelers — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) October 8, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers