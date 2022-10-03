Michigan football fans have a new way to show off their fandom.

Valiant Management Group, in partnership with REVEL Moments, announced the launch of Wolverine+, a subscription-based platform for fans to connect with student-athletes.

"REVEL Moments and Valiant Management Group have partnered to launch Wolverine+, an NIL platform that will enable University of Michigan fans to financially support and engage with athletes at the University of Michigan. Wolverine+ is a subscription-based platform where subscribers have access to exclusive content and interactive experiences with Michigan student-athletes," a public release from Valiant read.

As written in the release, Valiant Management Group, founded by former University of Michigan football player Jared Wangler, is a leading sports marketing firm representing Michigan student-athletes. REVEL Moments is a Michigan-based company founded by Michigan alumni and former senior leaders of the technology consulting firm Accenture, aimed to transform how athletes and fans engage globally.

The football program is the first to join the platform that aims to deliver a unique live experience using advanced technology to integrate live questions from fans on the app to student-athletes in the studio.

"While directly supporting student-athletes, subscribers will have access to a Wolverine+ exclusive content library and have a chance to interact with the student-athletes who are featured in each live experience," the release read. "The live experiences are produced events with moderators that are delivered on a state-of-the-art technology platform. This production approach allows fans to experience unique and truly authentic conversations with the humans behind the student-athletes and to hear perspectives and insights typically expressed only in the locker room."