Nine former Wolverine players will be heading to Indianapolis to take part in the 2023 NFL Combine with the full 319 prospects being announced by the league today.

Participants will include;

WR Ronnie Bell

OT Ryan Hayes

OL Olusegun Oluwatimi

TE Luke Schoonmaker

K Jake Moody

EDGE Mike Morris

DT Mazi Smith

CB DJ Turner

P Brad Robbins

CB Gemon Green declared for the NFL Draft but was not invited to the combine.

The weeklong event takes place February 28 through March 6. Along with optional athletic workouts matched within position groups, players get the opportunity to meet and interview with coaches and front office members of the 32 NFL teams. Players can elevate or hurt their draft stock based on their performances during the week.