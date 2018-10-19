In No. 11 Michigan's home-and-home series this weekend with Western Michigan, the Wolverines must quickly brush off the rust from a 13-day layoff between regular-season games to face the 19th-ranked Broncos.

A loss in their only other regular-season matchup with lightly regarded Vermont raises the stakes for Michigan a little higher than they probably would have expected in only their second regular-season weekend.

That loss to Vermont saw the Wolverines stymied by a hot goaltender. The offensive aim for U-M this weekend will be to get offensive weapons like junior forward Will Lockwood, sophomore forward Josh Norris and sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes into gear on the scoresheet.

While shaking the cobwebs from the offense will definitely be the intent, finding some consistency in net looms as an equal challenge for the Wolverines.

Junior netminder Hayden Lavigne’s second-half breakout performance in the second half of the 2017-18 season was crucial to Michigan’s run to the Frozen Four. The Wolverines added freshman goaltender Strauss Mann to the mix for this season. Look for head coach Mel Pearson to go with whomever has the hot hand in goal, even given Mann’s inexperience at the collegiate level.

After a season-opening loss to Bowling Green, Western Michigan responded last weekend with a two-game sweep of their in-state rival Ferris State. Senior goaltender Trevor Gorsuch pitched a shutout at Ferris State in the final game of that weekend series in just his first start of the season. Sophomore goalie Austin Cain had opened the season with two straight starts for the Broncos.