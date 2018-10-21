Heading into No. 11 Michigan’s first full weekend of play against No. 19 Western Michigan, three questions needed answers. The Wolverines sought responses to their ability to generate offense, tighten up their team defense and find solid, consistent goaltending. All provided opportunity for U-M to show progress over their opening loss to Vermont.

The weekend contests with Western Michigan were both see-saw affairs. Michigan prevailed Friday night, 6-5, on the strength of a three-goal second period. Western Michigan scored two unanswered early third-period goals Saturday night and held on to best the Wolverines, 5-4.

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson was pleased with the fact that nine different players scored the weekend's nine goals, issuing notice of the team’s ability to generate offense answering the first of the weekend’s questions.

On Friday night, junior forward Nick Pastujov, sophomore forward Mike Pastujov, junior forward Will Lockwood, junior forward Jake Slaker and sophomore forward Dakota Raabe all chipped in a goal apiece to a balanced offense. Saturday night, sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes, senior forward Brendan Warren, sophomore forward Josh Norris and Nick Pastujov again all scored single goals.

“I liked a lot of things about our game tonight,” said Pearson of the weekend-opening win. “I liked the six goals. We’re going to score enough goals this year.

“The things I didn’t like were our play without the puck and our sloppiness in the third period. We need to understand how we need to play with the lead.”

Michigan failed to produce a positive answer to the team defense question again Saturday night, losing a 4-3 two-period lead to Bronco goals by senior forward Colt Conrad and sophomore forward Josh Passolt.

“They [Western Michigan] played with some urgency tonight,” Pearson said of the Saturday contest. “We were loose with the puck. The puck management in our end was not good.”

Junior goaltender Hayden Lavigne stopped 15 of 20 shots on Friday, and freshman netminder Strauss Mann turned aside 19 of 24 shots on Saturday. Those efforts left Michigan with season goaltending totals of a 4.33 goals-against mark and a .802 save percentage, far below the standards required to win consistently.

Those totals reflect team defense and goaltending standards in need of improvement.