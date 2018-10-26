No. 12 Michigan Wolverines Hockey Preview: St. Lawrence
Neither 12th-ranked Michigan nor their weekend opponents this week, St. Lawrence, have set the hockey world on fire with their season starts in 2018-19.
Michigan opened with a surprising loss to Vermont and then authored a weekend split with Western Michigan.
St. Lawrence kicked off the season by being swept in Maine. The Saints managed to win a 4-3 home-opening squeaker over Holy Cross before being blown out, 7-1, last weekend against Wisconsin.
The obvious difference between the two teams’ starts is that Michigan had high expectations after their Frozen Four appearance in 2017-18, while St. Lawrence finished at the bottom of the ECAC conference with only three wins in a 22-game conference schedule during the 2017-18 campaign.
Michigan will be looking to reduce their 5.00 goals-against average through the first three games by employing an improved team defense and better goaltending. Junior goalie Hayden Lavigne and freshman netminder Strauss Mann have both failed to take advantage of their starting opportunities. Look for each to get a start in net this weekend.
The two squads are set to square off on both Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena. BTN Plus will provide TV coverage.
Michigan Player To Watch
When junior forward Nick Pastujov graduated from the U.S. NTDP program, he brought offensive promise with him to the Michigan hockey program. Through his first two seasons as a Wolverine, Pastujov managed only five goals.
The Bradenton, Fla., native has nearly matched that in his first three games of 2018-19 with an offensive output of three goals and an assist, tying for the team lead with four points. Playing on a line with his younger brother, sophomore forward Michael Pastujov, and sophomore forward Jack Becker, Nick Pastujov has been one of Michigan’s bright lights offensively this season.
St. Lawrence Player To Watch
Saint sophomore forward Keenan Suthers, all 6-8 235 pounds of him, travels back to familiar territory this weekend. Suthers, a Tecumseh, Ontario, native was a four-sport athlete at Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School. Suthers captained and earned MVP honors in hockey, volleyball and basketball and achieved honor roll status as a student.
Suthers only scored two goals and four assists in his freshman season at St. Lawrence, but hinted at a breakout season in 2018-19 with a two-goal performance in the Saints’ victory over Holy Cross last weekend. Suthers is not shy about using his size advantage with physical play.
Other Big Ten Weekend Hockey Action
Michigan State at No. 8 Cornell (Fri-Sat)
No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 17 North Dakota in Las Vegas (Sat)
No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Notre Dame (Fri-Sat)
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Bowling Green (at Ohio State on Friday, at Bowling Green on Saturday)
No. 13 Princeton at No. 10 Penn State (Fri)
Michigan Tech at No. 14 Wisconsin (Fri-Sat)
---
