Neither 12th-ranked Michigan nor their weekend opponents this week, St. Lawrence, have set the hockey world on fire with their season starts in 2018-19.

Michigan opened with a surprising loss to Vermont and then authored a weekend split with Western Michigan.

St. Lawrence kicked off the season by being swept in Maine. The Saints managed to win a 4-3 home-opening squeaker over Holy Cross before being blown out, 7-1, last weekend against Wisconsin.

The obvious difference between the two teams’ starts is that Michigan had high expectations after their Frozen Four appearance in 2017-18, while St. Lawrence finished at the bottom of the ECAC conference with only three wins in a 22-game conference schedule during the 2017-18 campaign.

Michigan will be looking to reduce their 5.00 goals-against average through the first three games by employing an improved team defense and better goaltending. Junior goalie Hayden Lavigne and freshman netminder Strauss Mann have both failed to take advantage of their starting opportunities. Look for each to get a start in net this weekend.

The two squads are set to square off on both Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena. BTN Plus will provide TV coverage.