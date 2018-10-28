The goal for No. 12 Michigan in their weekend series against St. Lawrence was quite simple.

In their opening three games, the Wolverines had allowed 15 goals, resulting in a disappointing 1-2-0 record. Reducing those goals-against was not only a worthy target, but a mandatory one for a team with post-season aspirations. Shoring up both the team defense and the goaltending sharpness was the goal.

Michigan started to remedy that simple mission with a pair of weekend wins over St. Lawrence. The Wolverines blanked the Saints on Friday night, 3-0, on the strength of a sophomore goaltender Hayden Lavigne shutout performance. Freshman netminder Strauss Mann followed up in Saturday night’s 3-1 Michigan victory with another strong performance in net for the Wolverines.

On Friday, Michigan jumped to an early 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by junior forward Jake Slaker, who pounced on a puck sitting in the crease and muscled it home to open the Wolverine scoring. Sophomore forward Michael Pastujov banged in a rebound midway through the second period again on the power play to extend the Michigan lead to two goals. U-M iced the victory with sophomore forward Josh Norris’ third-period marker.

“I liked their defensive effort tonight,” Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said after Friday’s contest. “We kept shots against under 20; 16 shots against. That’s where it’s got to start for us. If we’re going to have any success, it’s going to be defense first. It was a good win against a scrappy team.”

The Wolverine trio of Norris, sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes and senior defenseman Joe Cecconi dominated the scoresheet in Saturday’s 3-1 Michigan win. Hughes scored a goal and added two assists. Norris contributed a goal and an assist. Cecconi assisted on both Hughes’ and Norris’ scores. The third Michigan goal was a freshman special with rookie forward Jack Olmstead picking up his first career goal with assists by Hughes and fellow freshman forward Jack Randl.

“Good effort,” Pearson commented after the win Saturday. “We were ready to play, came out and dictated the tempo. I just liked our mindset. We’re starting to understand that we have to play defensively, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

“The focus for us this weekend was trying to get shots on net,” Hughes said of the offense.

Quickly shifting to address the defensive side of the puck, Hughes added: “I don’t know what the exact number was, I think around 20 goals [against U-M in the opening four games], but obviously that’s not good enough. So, one of the main focus points this week was cleaning up our defensive game. We did a really good job of that this weekend and they were a really good team. It’s encouraging moving forward.”

A key component to an improved defense is consistent goaltending. While the defense kept the shots on goal against under 20 both nights, both Lavigne and Mann were sharp when they had to be, each making key saves early while the game result was still in doubt.

“Hayden Lavigne had his best game [of the season],” Pearson said of Friday’s effort in net. “He looked under control in net. They had a flurry early on and he did a phenomenal job.”

“Strauss Mann did a really good job tonight, just like Hayden did last night,” Pearson said of Saturday’s victory. “He made some key saves at critical times.”