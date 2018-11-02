No. 12 Michigan (3-2) goes road-tripping to visit Lake Superior State this weekend in pursuit of continuing their improved team defense and goaltending.

After struggling to keep the puck out of their own net in their opening three contests, the Wolverines made progress on defense last weekend in a two-win home sweep over St. Lawrence, holding the Saints to a single goal over the weekend series.

Offense has not been as challenging for Michigan. They have peppered their opponents’ goal with an average of 37.6 shots a game to date, third in the country for that category. The Wolverines' 18 goals have been spread among 10 different players, led by sophomore forward Josh Norris and junior forward Nick Pastujov, each with three total goals.

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson has split playing time between his netminders this season in both of the Wolverines’ two-game weekends. All indications are that pattern will continue against Lake Superior with both senior Hayden Lavigne and freshman Strauss Mann likely to receive the call to start a game each.

Undefeated Lake Superior (4-0) have been road warriors this season, posting four straight road wins, two each over Merrimack and Alabama Huntsville. All four wins have been by tough-fought, one-goal margins.

The first game of the series is set for Friday at 7:37 p.m. and Saturday's tilt is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. Both contests will be broadcast by FloHockey.tv.

This weekend also marks the start of Big Ten regular season with the two preseason conference favorites, No. 5 Notre Dame squaring off for a two-game weekend set against No. 7 Ohio State in South Bend.