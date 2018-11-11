No. 14 Michigan set themselves up for a potentially huge weekend against No. 6 Notre Dame with a slim, hard-fought, 2-1 win over the Irish Friday night.

A bad stretch of eight minutes at the end of the first period and the beginning of the second period in Saturday night’s rematch cost the Wolverines a chance at a weekend sweep. Notre Dame scored two late first-period goals and three early second-period goals to forge a 5-1 lead.

The Irish then played their usual brand of solid defensive hockey on the way to an eventual 6-2 victory Saturday night, earning a weekend split in the series at Yost Ice Arena.

“We gave up two goals in two minutes at the end of the first,” lamented Michigan head coach Mel Pearson. “We gave up three goals in four minutes at the start of the second period and that was the game, as much as we tried to play hard in the third period, and I did like that.

"Even though it was a long road back, we continued to battle. We’ve got to understand that it’s a full 60-minute game. Especially at the end of periods and starts of period, you’ve got to be ready to go.”

Junior forward Will Lockwood opened the scoring for Michigan Saturday less than three minutes into the game. The Wolverines then had a second goal, which would have given them a 2-0 lead, called back for an offsides infraction.

“It was the right call,” Pearson said of the disallowed Michigan goal, “but if that goes in, it’s 2-0 and we have them on their heels and it gives you a little more momentum. After that, we made a couple bad reads, [allowed] soft goals.”

“We had chances to get back in the game, but [Notre Dame sophomore goaltender Dylan St. Cyr] was the difference. It was just one of those nights. St. Cyr was the difference. [Michigan’s shots] were going off the crossbar and the goal post. It was just one of those nights. They weren’t going in.”

Ironically, St. Cyr originally committed to Michigan early in his recruitment. Eventually, he de-committed from Michigan and opted to attend Notre Dame.

Friday night’s 2-1 victory was a revelation for Michigan. The Wolverines had exhibited a pattern of spotty team defense and goaltending in their first seven games of the season. Michigan turned both areas of concern around against the Irish in the weekend opener.

Junior forward Jake Slaker scored Michigan’s first goal in the second period equaling the score at 1-1. Junior forward Nick Pastujov scored the eventual game-winner from a sharp angle on the power play later in the second period.

Freshman goaltender Strauss Mann earned the Friday night start and provided the solid play in net that Michigan had sought in the early season. Mann turned aside 26 of 27 Notre Dame shots in the contest.

“He’s a winner,” Pearson said of Mann. “He’s gonna have his moments like any freshman; be up and down at times. He won his junior championship as a rookie last year. He’s pretty calm. That’s what I like about him. It doesn’t seem like any challenge is too big. He just likes to play the game. He’s so composed out there. It just rubs off on your team.”

Michigan played likely their best period of hockey in the young season on Friday allowing only two third-period shots by Notre Dame while generating 16 shots of their own in dominating fashion.