Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 16-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten with a 92-87 win over Ohio State, marking the first U-M win in Columbus since 2014.

First Half

Ohio State took an early lead behind a jumper by sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and a lay-in by senior forward Kyle Young to make it 4-0. Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks nailed a right wing three to cut the lead to 4-3.

Back and forth the two teams went, with the score being 9-9 at the under-16 media timeout after an and-one layup by Michigan senior guard Isaiah Livers to knot up the score. Michigan was 3-of-6 from the floor with two turnovers, while the Buckeyes started 4-of-9 from the field.

Liddell nailed a three from the left wing right out of the timeout, making it 12-9 Ohio State

Washington began to take over a bit, making a layup to make it 14-12 at the 12:47 mark and later a deep, contest three at 11:18 to give the Buckeyes a 19-14 edge. He had 10 points on 4-of-5 from the field at that point and 2-of-2 from long range to lead all scorers.

Out of the under-12 media timeout, Michigan senior guard Chaundee Brown hit a right-wing three to cut Michigan within two, 19-17. Another Brown three off an assist from freshman center Hunter Dickinson gave the Wolverines their first lead of the game, 20-19 at the 8:59 mark.

A Dickinson dunk, with the assist coming from a nice pick-and-roll feed by fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, gave Michigan a 22-19 edge, forcing a timeout from OSU head coach Chris Holtmann at 8:25. Michigan's run of 8-0 was its best of the game.

Both teams' offenses continued playing at a high level. After a Smith three at 5:02, the Wolverines held a 34-28 lead, before the Buckeyes came charging back to make it 34-33. The teams went back and forth for a few possessions, and the score was 40-40 at the final media timeout of the half with 1:56 to play. Livers hit two threes over that stretch.

Dickinson was called for a charge while making a post move with under a minute to play. Head coach Juwan Howard was not pleased with the call, but the Wolverines got the stop on the other end. Brooks sliced his way through the Ohio State defense and finished across the lane for a layup at the buzzer, giving Michigan a 45-43 lead at halftime.

At the break, Michigan was shooting 10-of-13 from long range, and Ohio State had hit 6-of-13 from deep. Both teams were over 1.3 points per possession, with the Wolverines connecting on 57 percent of their overall shots and the Buckeyes making 53 of theirs.