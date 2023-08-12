Now, with no agreement in place, the investigation and any suspension are unlikely this year.

Michigan was forthright after level II violations were brought to their attention and agreed to penalties. However, the NCAA believes Jim Harbaugh lied during the investigation and now wants a Level I violation included, which led to the talk of a multiple game suspension for the head coach.

A leak shortly before Big Ten Media Days said that the NCAA and Michigan were negotiating a suspension of Jim Harbaugh of up to 4 games over potential violations.

When the rumored agreement first leaked, attorney Tom Mars released a statement on behalf of Harbaugh saying;

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.”

During Big Ten Media Days, Harbaugh was asked about the potential suspension. He echoed he was unable to say anything, but that he wished he could.

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that on-going situation," Harbaugh said. "I'd love to lay it all out there, nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time. That's about all there is to say about that."

With the suspension off the table, Michigan can focus on the 2023 football season where they are the favorite to win the Big Ten Championship, and one of the favorites to compete for a National Championship.







