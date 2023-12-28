Advertisement
Northwestern OL transfer Josh Priebe commits to Michigan

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan received some good news on the recruiting trail on Thursday as the Wolverines bolstered its offensive line through the transfer portal.

Former Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Priebe took to social media to announce that he had committed to the program.

Priebe was a consensus All-Big Ten Third Team selection for the Wildcats this season and allowed zero pressures in four games this season as he started all 12 games at left guard.

As a recruit, the Michigan native was a three-star prospect according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

Priebe joins fellow Big Ten linebacker Jaishawn Barham, from Maryland, as a player to transfer to Michigan this cycle.

