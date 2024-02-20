New Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome will have his work cut out for him this season as he will be tasked with retooling an entirely new line this season.

Will six of the Wolverines' main contributors last year no longer with the program, Newsome will have to find the best people for the job. While no one is going to touch the level of experience that players like Trevor Keegan or Zak Zinter provided, there's certainly depth that is ready to take the next step.

The Wolverines also worked the portal, too.

Appearing on the latest episode of In the Trenches, Newsome was asked how he plans to build out his first offensive line.

The answer was simple: Find the best five.

"I think the biggest thing is you've gotta find the best five," Newsome said. "That's another nice thing, a great part of the opportunity is that it really is a clean slate. Myles coming back, has some experience starting at tackle, Josh (Priebe) coming in will be a huge, huge addition. It's really a clean slate and it'll be our job as coaches to find the best five as coaches and develop those guys and, obviously, well beyond those five.

"As you know, more than five will have to be ready. Find the best five to start and make sure we have 10 or 12 developed that we feel comfortable playing."

Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe was one of two transfer additions the Wolverines made during the winter portal cycle.

Priebe comes to Ann Arbor with plenty of starting experience, playing in 36 games throughout his career with the Wildcats.

The experience was a major factor in why the Wolverines pursued him in the first place.

"The first thing is just experience," Newsome said. "Having a guy who has started a lot of games, especially in the conference, was a huge appeal to us, especially the fact that we're going to be a younger room this year. Being able to have a guy who can come in and compete to start but then also provide some of that experience, albeit at a different school, have experience in this conference and understand what it takes to succeed at this level."